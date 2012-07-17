FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums flat on poor export demand

July 17 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Tuesday, capped by dull export demand as South American grain was available at a considerable discount, traders said. * Brazilian corn premiums FOB Paranagua fell by another 10 cents a bushel on Tuesday. Prices there now are more than $50 per tonne lower than U.S. Gulf for nearby shipments. * Talk that Chinese importers sold back contracts for several cargoes of previously purchased corn amid a steep spike in prices in the past month could not be confirmed. * Israeli private buyers seek 60,000 tonnes corn from U.S., South America or Europe. * Low water on the Mississippi River reduced allowable barge drafts and restricted tow sizes, resulting in a slowdown in the flow of grain and soybeans to the Gulf, shipping sources said. Little relief in sight for river levels as the largest U.S. drought since 1956 continues to expand. * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were steady, underpinned by tight supplies and concerns about a potentially smaller new crop due to the worsening U.S. drought. * Brazilian soybean export premiums eased from recent highs on Tuesday, but remained high enough to discourage demand for nearby shipments, traders said. Few Brazilian soybeans remain available for shipment before spring 2013. * Wheat export premiums were unchanged amid routine demand. * Jordan made no purchase in a previously delayed tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat and it was unclear if the tender was reissued. * Russia has no grounds to ban grain exports this year, the deputy prime minister said, although analysts have been reducing production and export forecasts for the top Black Sea grain supplier. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)