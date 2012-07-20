FOB Gulf Grain-Soybean premiums steady-firm, eye on US drought

July 20 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday, supported by tight old-crop supplies and worries about new-crop production amid a worsening U.S. drought, traders said. * U.S. soybean prices were competitive in the world market, although recent price spikes have kept many global buyers on the sidelines. Benchmark U.S. soybean futures hit an all-time high of $17.77-3/4 a bushel on Friday. * China, the world's top importer, bought fewer cargoes than normal this week. Chinese buyers were mostly covered for their import needs into October, about half covered for November and less that 50 percent covered for December, a trader said. * Some previously unpriced U.S. soybean purchases by China were forced to be priced this week at costs much higher than buyers had anticipated, raising concerns about defaults, traders said. * Brazilian soybeans are essentially sold out until the next harvest, with old-crop premiums near historic highs. * Brazil's 2012/13 soy harvest may reach a record 82.3 million tonnes due to a surge in plantings. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to lower on slow demand, with South American and Black Sea corn prices at steep discounts to U.S. values, traders said. * Corn use by animal feeders in Japan is at a 20-year low. Soaring U.S. prices and growing export competition were seen eroding U.S. corn purchases by its top customer. * Benchmark U.S. corn futures hit an all-time high of $8.28-3/4 a bushel on Friday as hot, dry weather was likely to further damage the drought-battered crop. * Wheat export premiums were mostly unchanged, with uncompetitive U.S. prices compared with rival suppliers keeping demand muted. * An Iraqi tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes any origin wheat closes on Sunday, but U.S. wheat not expected to contend for the business. * Benchmark U.S. wheat futures hit a four-year peak on Friday in a broader grains market rally amid a worsening U.S. Midwest drought. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)