FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums ease on dull demand
July 23, 2012 / 9:53 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums ease on dull demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums were weak at the
U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday as prices broke their record levels of
last week but demand remained nearly nonexistent, traders said.
    * CBOT corn, soybeans and wheat each fell sharply on
forecasts for rain and euro zone debt woes. Importers stayed on
the sidelines, however, hopeful for further declines.
    * FOB corn premiums were down 5 cents per bushel for August
shipments, pressured by the slow demand and near-record futures.
Declines were limited by a razor-thin stockpile of the grain.
    * Premiums for soft red winter wheat and hard red winter
wheat were each lower amid the slack demand and lofty futures.
    * Soybean export premiums held at the highest levels since
August 2010, supported by strong domestic demand and tight
stocks of the oilseed.
    * A shut section of the Mississippi River near Greenville,
Arkansas was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon after a
vessel that ran aground there on Sunday was removed, the U.S.
Coast Guard said. 
    * Jordan's state grains buyer has again issued an
international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of wheat,
European traders said on Monday. Closing date is Wednesday, July
25. 
    
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 
    
    LINKS 
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   
    * U.S. grain export summary             
    * Brazil soybean export prices          
    * Brazil corn export prices             
    * Argentine grain prices                
    * Russian grain prices                  

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

