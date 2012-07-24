FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Soy basis firm despite cancellation talk
July 24, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Soy basis firm despite cancellation talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums were steady to
firm at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, holding at near two-year
highs, as limited supplies offset sluggish export demand,
traders said.
    * Top global soy buyer China was said to have canceled two
or more cargoes of new-crop shipments of U.S. soybeans due to
overbookings, but the cancellations had little effect on
premiums.
    * The corn FOB basis was quietly steady as the second day of
sharp declines from last week's record-high futures did not
entice any buying while demand is capped due to cheaper offers
from South America and the Black Sea region.
    * Export premiums for wheat were also flat, with the United
States uncompetitive with rival exporters.
    * The spot FOB basis for both U.S. corn and hard red winter
wheat are lowest since May. 
    
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)

