FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy hold as demand stays slow
July 25, 2012 / 10:09 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy hold as demand stays slow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn and soybeans
held mostly steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as demand
for each crop was limited by higher futures prices and, in the
case of corn, cheaper supplies elsewhere, traders said.
    * Tight grain stocks and near record-high prices are keeping
a lid on U.S. corn demand while importers turn to cheaper
supplies from Brazil and the Black Sea region. Taiwan was said
to have bought several corn cargoes from Brazil for shipment in
October.
    * Soybean demand has also slowed, with top buyer China
inquiring about rolling purchases scheduled for autumn shipment
to early in 2013 instead, traders said.
    * The FOB wheat basis was steady while Morocco's state
grains authority ONICL said it may buy up 300,000 tonnes of soft
U.S. wheat in a tender next month. 
    * Traders expected USDA to report disappointing weekly sales
in a report due early Thursday. 
    
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
