FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy flat in slow trading
July 27, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy flat in slow trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn and soybeans
were flat at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday as tight supplies in
the pipeline offset slow demand for each commodity, traders
said.
    * Corn premiums held at the lowest level since April while
the soy FOB basis remained stable at levels offered for the past
two weeks.
    * There was little demand from importers, who continued to
balk at near record-high prices. Cheaper offers for Brazilian
corn also limited interest from the United States, the largest
exporter of the grain.
    * Premiums for wheat were also largely unchanged in quiet
trading.    
    * South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) early
on Friday declined to buy following tenders for up to 140,000
tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, due to
high prices, traders said. 
    * Taiwanese feed millers have bought 60,000 tonnes of
Brazilian corn, paying $340 a tonne, including cost and freight,
or at least 20 percent more than the price being offered in June
in Asia, traders said on Friday. 
    
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)

