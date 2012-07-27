FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy flat in slow trading

July 27 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn and soybeans were flat at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday as tight supplies in the pipeline offset slow demand for each commodity, traders said. * Corn premiums held at the lowest level since April while the soy FOB basis remained stable at levels offered for the past two weeks. * There was little demand from importers, who continued to balk at near record-high prices. Cheaper offers for Brazilian corn also limited interest from the United States, the largest exporter of the grain. * Premiums for wheat were also largely unchanged in quiet trading. * South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) early on Friday declined to buy following tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, due to high prices, traders said. * Taiwanese feed millers have bought 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn, paying $340 a tonne, including cost and freight, or at least 20 percent more than the price being offered in June in Asia, traders said on Friday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)