FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers flat on dull demand, soy steady-weak
July 30, 2012 / 10:34 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers flat on dull demand, soy steady-weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn were flat at
the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday on sluggish export demand amid
ample supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said.
    * Soybean export premiums were flat to lower in quiet trade
and as CIF barge basis values eased from recent peaks.
    * Tight supplies of both commodities at Gulf export
terminals limited basis declines. Low water on the lower
Mississippi restricting the flow of grains to the Gulf.
    * Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered
at a $36-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB
basis, according to Reuters data. 
    * Record Brazilian corn crop and a likely record-large
exportable supply could challenge U.S. corn exports into 2013,
traders said.
    * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were unchanged.
    * U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after
prices rallied since mid-June, traders said.
    
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)

