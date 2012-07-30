FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers flat on dull demand, soy steady-weak

July 30 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn were flat at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday on sluggish export demand amid ample supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said. * Soybean export premiums were flat to lower in quiet trade and as CIF barge basis values eased from recent peaks. * Tight supplies of both commodities at Gulf export terminals limited basis declines. Low water on the lower Mississippi restricting the flow of grains to the Gulf. * Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered at a $36-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Record Brazilian corn crop and a likely record-large exportable supply could challenge U.S. corn exports into 2013, traders said. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were unchanged. * U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after prices rallied since mid-June, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)