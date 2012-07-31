FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums weak on depressed export demand

July 31 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat to lower on Tuesday, pressured by poor demand amid ample available supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said. * U.S. corn export program seen shrinking substantially in 2012/13 as drought reduces the Midwest crop and as Brazil will likely export record volumes after its largest-ever corn harvest. * Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered at a $35-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,800 tonnes Brazilian corn via a tender on Tuesday. * Several U.S. corn cargoes have been canceled over the past two weeks. Talk that up to nine cargoes of mostly new-crop corn sold to China may have been canceled, a trader said. Four of the cargoes canceled were confirmed last Thursday by USDA. * Taiwan Sugar seeks 23,000 tonnes U.S. corn, 12,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans via a tender. * Argentina seen growing more corn and wheat as export quota system updated. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady to weaker, with nearby values easing in tandem with lower CIF barge basis bids, traders said. * July and first-half August CIF basis bids fell sharply on Tuesday as August futures were entering delivery and as demand from domestic processors faded. * Soybean export demand was muted, with some Chinese inquiries for October U.S. shipments and new-crop South American shipments generating few new sales, traders said. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were weaker on sluggish demand. U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after prices rallied since mid-June, traders said. * Jordan bought 100,000 tonnes Black Sea wheat via a tender on Tuesday. * Awaiting results from a tender by Algeria to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes soft wheat. The country most likely to buy French-origin wheat. * Russia said it would be able to maintain an exportable grain surplus, even after a drought-hit harvest. * Western Canada's CWB grain-marketing monopoly ends on Tuesday. Canadian wheat seen entering new markets. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)