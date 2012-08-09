FOB Gulf Grain-Soybean premiums hold on thin spot supplies

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about steady on Thursday, holding on to gains earlier in the week amid strong export demand and thin nearby supplies, traders said. * Traders said China may have bought at least 5 cargoes of U.S. soybeans Thursday for September through December shipment. Spot CIF basis jumped to a 3-year peak as exporters scrambled for nearby supplies to fill that demand. * Private exporters sold 165,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery, USDA said Thursday, bringing China's confirmed purchases this week to 271,000 tonnes. * Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat to lower and wheat premiums were steady, both capped by slow export demand. Trade was quiet ahead of Friday's monthly USDA report. * U.S. corn prices uncompetitive with South American prices, with Brazilian corn at Paranagua offered at least $35 per tonne below U.S. Gulf prices on a FOB basis. * Brazil's government raised its estimate for the country's 2011/12 corn crop 4.5 percent on Thursday to a record 72.7 million tonnes. The crop was 26.8 percent larger than the previous year. * Russia seen having enough grain for export and domestic consumption through at least the end of 2012, the head of Russia's Grain Union said. * Japan bought 106,530 tonnes U.S. and Australian wheat via a regular weekly tender. * Taiwan Flour Millers seeking 94,250 tonnes U.S. wheat via a tender. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)