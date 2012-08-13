FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat offers flat as Egypt sets second tender
August 13, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat offers flat as Egypt sets second tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were flat on Monday, even as futures prices tumbled for a
second straight day, as export demand remained muted amid stiff
competition from rival suppliers, traders said.
    * Egypt's GASC bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a
weekend tender, its first since April. U.S. wheat prices were
nearly $40 per tonne more expensive on a FOB basis than winning
bids. 
    * GASC set a second tender on Monday to buy an unspecified
amount of wheat for late-September shipment, with results due on
Tuesday. Traders said GASC would likely again buy Russian wheat.
 
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about
steady on strong export demand and thin nearby supplies, traders
said.
    * China inquired about prices for late 2012 shipments and
may have booked a cargo of U.S. soybeans for Gulf shipment this
autumn, traders said.
    * Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat with a weak
tone amid dull export demand due to high prices.
    
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

