FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat offers flat as Egypt sets second tender

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat on Monday, even as futures prices tumbled for a second straight day, as export demand remained muted amid stiff competition from rival suppliers, traders said. * Egypt's GASC bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a weekend tender, its first since April. U.S. wheat prices were nearly $40 per tonne more expensive on a FOB basis than winning bids. * GASC set a second tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for late-September shipment, with results due on Tuesday. Traders said GASC would likely again buy Russian wheat. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about steady on strong export demand and thin nearby supplies, traders said. * China inquired about prices for late 2012 shipments and may have booked a cargo of U.S. soybeans for Gulf shipment this autumn, traders said. * Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat with a weak tone amid dull export demand due to high prices. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)