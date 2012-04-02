Goldman raises soy price forecasts, lowers cotton

* Goldman ups 3-mth CBOT soy price forecast to $14.30/bu

CHICAGO, April 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it had raised its price forecasts for Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures, citing a smaller-than-expected projection for U.S. 2012 soybean plantings from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The investment bank lowered its price forecasts for cotton, responding to a larger-than-expected cotton seedings forecast from the USDA.

Goldman said in a research noted dated March 30 that it had raised its three-, six- and 12-month price forecasts for CBOT soybean futures to $14.30 per bushel, from $12.90 per bushel previously, for all three time periods.

“(O)ur long-held view has been that new-crop soybean prices needed to outperform corn prices to incentivize sufficient planting in the U.S.,” Goldman said in a note to clients.

The USDA’s projection, released on Friday, for U.S. soybean plantings at 73.9 million acres (29.9 million hectares) “suggests that new-crop soybeans prices will need to rally ... to secure this acreage and avoid critically low 2012/13 U.S. soybean ending stocks,” Goldman said.

However, the bank cautioned that the USDA’s report may have underestimated total planted acreage and in turn soybean acreage.

Goldman also said the USDA’s report, based on a survey conducted in early March, did not capture the rise in CBOT soybean prices relative to corn later that month -- a shift that may change farmers’ final planting decisions.

For cotton, the bank lowered its six- and 12-month price forecasts for New York futures to 80 cents and 70 cents per lb, respectively, from 85 cents previously for both time periods. Goldman’s three-month cotton forecast stayed unchanged at 90 cents.

Goldman left its three-month price forecast for CBOT corn unchanged at $6.90 a bushel. Goldman’s six-month corn price rolled to $5.25, from $6.90 previously, as the bank shifted its forecasts forward into the new-crop time period. The bank left its 12-month corn forecast unchanged at $5.25 a bushel.

Similarly for CBOT wheat, Goldman left its three-month price forecast unchanged at $6.80 a bushel while rolling its six-month forecast to $5.75, from $6.80 previously. Goldman’s 12-month wheat price forecast remained unchanged at $5.75.