GRAINS-Decline on tepid export sales; demand concerns

* Tepid exports lead to concerns about demand destruction * November options expiration Friday skews trade * Support fades from Ukraine export ban announcement * Signs of waning U.S. meat production * South American weather eyed (Updates prices, adds soybean weather update for South America) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday, reversing three days of gains, while corn dropped more than 1 percent on tepid U.S. export sales and mounting concerns about weak demand. Wheat was down 1 percent posting its biggest loss in two weeks and on the heels of Wednesday's nearly 2 percent rally in response to news Ukraine would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15. The worst drought in half a century drove prices to historic highs this summer and there are signs demand is waning as end-users back away from the market due to poor profits. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) November soybean futures were down 6-1/2 cents at $15.64 per bushel, December corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $7.42 per bushel and December wheat was down 11-1/4 cents at $8.72-3/4 per bushel. CBOT soymeal futures gained from $2.00 per ton to over $5 per ton in the deferred futures contracts but ended weak in the nearby months with spot December down 50 cents at $481.40 per ton and were underpinned by higher cash soymeal markets in the U.S. Midwest for the third day in a row. Cash merchants said slow farmer selling of soybeans buoyed soymeal as the U.S. soy harvest winds down. Cash meal markets were $1 to $2 higher at locations in Iowa and Minnesota and rail shipments were up $2 per ton in Kansas City on an increase in demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report released at 7:30 a.m. CDT was disappointing for corn and soybean bulls but encouraging for wheat bulls. "Everything did turn down right after the numbers were released. Wheat sales were above expectations, which is kind of surprising since we're supposed to be priced out of the market in many cases," said Roy Huckabay, analyst for the Linn Group. USDA in its weekly export sales report said net export sales of U.S. wheat last week totaled nearly 572,000 tonnes, above estimates for 350,000 to 450,000. Corn sales were at 142,400 tonnes, below estimates for 150,000 to 250,000. Soybean sales also were lower than expected at 522,200, versus estimates of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. Huckabay also said that cancellation of corn purchases by China pressured the market. USDA said China canceled two cargoes of corn last week and 173,000 tonnes of soybeans previously earmarked for China were switched to Taiwan and Thailand. USDA last Thursday also reported a decrease of corn sold to China. Foreign grain buyers at an Export Exchange conference in Minnesota on Wednesday said the worst drought in half a century has led long-time importers of U.S. corn to forge ties with alternative suppliers, casting a shadow over the United States' continued dominance in the export markets. SOY TARGET $15.50, CORN $7.50 BEFORE OPTIONS EXPIRY Position-squaring was noted ahead of the expiration of November options on Friday. "November options expire tomorrow and the target for soybeans is the $15.50 area and corn at $7.50. In soybeans, we had gotten a little over extended up to the $15.74 area," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citigroup. Smith also said the number of eggs placed in incubators for potential broiler production fell last week to the lowest since 2001, a bearish market factor for soymeal and soybean futures. USDA's broiler hatchery report released on Wednesday showed 177 million eggs in incubators during the week ended Oct. 20, down 4 percent from the eggs set the corresponding week a year earlier. Broiler producers use extensive amounts of soymeal in their high protein chicken feed. "If we're going higher, I think soymeal and soybeans have to lead the way and without that leadership it might be difficult to rally," Smith said. USDA last week released a cattle report that showed the number of young cattle placed in feedlots for future slaughter at a level below expectations, down almost 20 percent from a year ago and the smallest September placements since records began being kept in 1996. BUMPER SOUTH AMERICAN SOY CROP EYED Further weight on the soybean market stemmed from the potential for a bumper South American soybean crop and improving weather prospects for November seedings. Very little rain was noted on Wednesday and occasional showers are possible in central and northwestern Brazil over the next week, according to Joel, Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. "Most of the rain will focus on the Rio Grande do Sul region," he said. "The focus for better coverage still slides into the northern areas in early November, and this should erase most dryness concerns," Widenor said. Currently less than 25 percent of Brazil's corn and soybean belt is struggling with dryness, according to Widenor. Excessive wet weather is the issue in Argentina with about half of the corn and wheat areas experiencing too much water, Widenor said. Rains are likely Sunday and Monday, followed by drier weather, but more rain is expected early in November, he said. Prices at 2:14 p.m. CDT (1914 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 742.00 -12.50 -1.7% 14.8% CBOT soy 1564.00 -6.50 -0.4% 30.5% CBOT meal 481.40 -0.50 -0.1% 55.6% CBOT soyoil 51.45 -0.39 -0.8% -1.2% CBOT wheat 872.75 -11.25 -1.3% 33.7% CBOT rice 1491.50 -14.00 -0.9% 2.1% EU wheat 262.75 -4.00 -1.5% 29.8% US crude 86.10 0.37 0.4% -12.9% Dow Jones 13,075 -2 0.0% 7.0% Gold 1712.60 10.67 0.6% 9.5% Euro/dollar 1.2942 -0.0029 -0.2% 0.0% Dollar Index 80.0660 0.1520 0.2% -0.1% Baltic Freight 1051 -37 -3.4% -39.5% (Additional reporting by KT Arasu and Karl Plume in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)