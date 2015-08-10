FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Corn, soy at two-week highs on hot weather worries
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 10, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

GRAINS-Corn, soy at two-week highs on hot weather worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Corn, soybeans hit highest levels since late July
    * Stressful weather seen in parts of U.S. and Europe
    * USDA expected to trim U.S. corn, soy yields this week
    * Wheat follows higher trend

 (Adds weekly USDA crop ratings, closing prices)
    By Julie Ingwersen
    CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and
soybean futures climbed to two-week highs on Monday amid
concerns about stressful hot weather in the United States and
Europe coupled with positioning ahead of a monthly U.S.
government crop report, traders said.
    Wheat futures also advanced, following the firmer trend. A
setback in the U.S. dollar index lent support to grains
and other commodities priced in dollars, including crude oil.
 
    At the CBOT, corn for September delivery settled up
17-1/2 cents at $3.90-1/4 per bushel. New-crop November soybeans
 ended up 31-1/4 cents at $9.94-1/2 a bushel and September
wheat rose 15 cents at $5.25-1/2 a bushel.
    "It's a weather-related rally, both Europe and the U.S. It's
going to get really hot across the southern Plains and the
Delta," said Roy Huckabay at the Linn Group, a Chicago
brokerage.
    In France, the farm ministry put this year's grain maize
crop at 13.2 million tonnes, down 28 percent from a record 2014
harvest. 
    Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's Aug. 12 monthly supply/demand
reports. Analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. yield
forecasts for soybeans and corn. 
    After the close, the USDA in its weekly crop progress report
rated 70 percent of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent,
unchanged from a week earlier and above trade expectations for
ratings to decline by one percentage point. Soybean ratings were
also steady with 63 percent rated good to excellent. 
  
    Additional support in soybeans stemmed from hopes of
stronger demand from China contrasting with prevailing concern
about the country's faltering economy.
    China, the world's top soy buyer, is likely to import a
record 76 million tonnes of the oilseed in the year ending
September, up 8 percent from the previous year, according to the
latest estimate from an official think tank. 
    It imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in July,
up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June, customs data
showed on Saturday. 
    "Soybean prices began to rally in Asian (trading) hours
after China reported a strong rise in soybean imports to
all-time highs in July," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Tobin Gorey said in a research note.
    
    CBOT closing prices:
                                   Net     Pct  Volume
                Name      Last  change  change        
 CBOT wheat     Wc1     525.50   15.00     2.6   85158
 CBOT corn      Cc1     390.25   17.50     4.7  171412
 CBOT soybeans  Sc2    1008.25   32.75     3.5   19045
 CBOT meal      SMc2    353.60    9.30     2.9   16949
 CBOT soyoil    BOc2     30.49    0.36     1.5   15932
    CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel,
soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
 

 (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral;
editing by William Hardy, Peter Galloway and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.