GRAINS-Soy jumps 4 pct, corn hits limit up on USDA data

* USDA March plantings bullish soy, bearish new-crop corn * USDA data bullish for old-crop corn futures * Shockingly low U.S. spring wheat acre estimate * Government sees most U.S. corn area in 75 years * Government acreage estimate bullish for wheat (Updates to detail extended gains including limit up move in corn) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures soared 4 percent to a six-month high on Friday, the biggest one-day rise in five months, as government acreage data showed farmers will plant less of the crop than expected by traders and analysts. A drought in South America that has trimmed output combined with the U.S. Department of Agriculture data to put soybeans on track to finish the quarter 16 percent higher. Corn futures leaped the daily 40 cents per bushel trading limit in old-crop months, rising over 6 percent, the biggest one-day jump in over five months. The old-crop months led the way because of a lower-than-expected U.S. corn stocks number released by the government in its March quarterly stocks report on Friday. Corn has moved their daily limit after the past five consecutive USDA quarterly stocks reports. New-crop December corn also was up but gains were limited in that month due to the government's surprise outlook for this year's U.S. corn acreage to be the most since 1937 and above analysts' estimates. The CBOT July/December bull-spread moved to its widest in 6-1/2 months, with old-crop July adding 23 cents to its premium over new-crop December, trading at $1.02. Wheat soared nearly 8 percent, the biggest one-day rally in over five-months after the USDA report pegged this year's wheat area at below expectations, especially for the top-quality, high-protein spring wheat grown in the U.S. Northern Plains. "We caught the market leaning the wrong way on the break, with bullish numbers on the bean surface area, bullish corn stocks, bullish wheat stocks and bullish wheat area," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro. At 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT), CBOT soybeans for May delivery were up 55 cents at $14.10-1/2, May delivery corn was up 38 cents at $6.42, July was up 37-1/4 cents at $6.41, new-crop December corn was up 14-3/4 cents at $5.39, CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 46-1/2 cents at $6.59 and Minneapolis Grain Exchange May spring wheat was up 45-1/2 at $8.34-1/4. Despite the bullish USDA data, the CBOT wheat market is only up 1 percent for the first quarter of 2012 and corn down 0.4 percent. Each market had been falling throughout the week as investors exited their long holdings ahead of the release on Friday of the USDA's March planting intentions and quarterly stocks reports. The USDA said U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres (38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade expectations for 94.720 million. The USDA said the stocks or amount of corn in the United States on March 1 at just over 6.0 billion bushels was 150 million bushels less than average trade expectations. At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million. Acreage is expected to shift to corn, the USDA said. "The quarterly grain stocks for corn will be the number that we trade. The market can always discount or question if we will get these acreage numbers, especially after the 35-cent-per-bushel drop we got in corn prices this week," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc. Wheat traders were dealing with the USDA forecast for only 55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well below an average estimate for 57.422 million. The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million. The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy harvest of 3.2 billion and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion bushels. Prices at 11:31 a.m. CDT (1631 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 644.00 40.00 6.6% -0.4% CBOT soy 1409.50 54.00 4.0% 17.6% CBOT meal 391.80 16.80 4.5% 26.6% CBOT soyoil 55.09 1.50 2.8% 5.8% CBOT wheat 660.50 48.00 7.8% 1.2% CBOT rice 1492.50 2.50 0.2% 2.2% EU wheat 212.75 5.50 2.7% 5.1% US crude 103.46 0.69 0.7% 4.7% Dow Jones 13,201 55 0.4% 8.0% Gold 1665.30 4.42 0.3% 6.5% Euro/dollar 1.3342 0.0044 0.3% 3.1% Dollar Index 78.9140 -0.2720 -0.3% -1.6% Baltic Freight 934 4 0.4% -46.3% (Reporting by Sam Nelson)