GRAINS-Soy jumps on S.American crop woes, acreage battle

* Soybeans add 1.2 percent on smaller South American crop * Corn, wheat climb on short-covering, higher soy * Soybean gains outpace corn in battle for U.S. acres * Weaker dollar lends support to U.S. grains By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rebounded on Friday, rising more than 1 percent on worries about drought-reduced crops in South America and the view that early corn seeding in the U.S. Midwest may divert planted acres from soybeans. Corn followed soybeans higher, adding 0.3 percent in a short-covering bounce, although gains were capped by expectations for the most planted acres this year since 1944. Wheat also drew support from higher soy, with dollar-denominated grains in general lifted by a weaker U.S. currency, which makes them more competitive on the world market. Traders looked ahead to the prospective plantings report to be released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 30 amid a backdrop of unseasonably mild U.S. weather that has some farmers already planting corn. Early seeding tends to result in more corn acres, some at the expense of soybean area, and higher corn yields as crops would likely pollinate ahead of the hottest summer weather. The ratio of corn to soybean new-crop prices is increasingly encouraging a shift to more soybean planting in the United States following worse-than-anticipated crop losses in key exporters Brazil and Argentina due to a severe drought. "If the South American crop's getting smaller then we cannot afford to lose any acres. We may have to attract acres out of corn and into soybeans and I'm not sure the price can go up fast enough to do that because if (farmers) can plant early then they're going to plant corn," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodities.The ratio of November soybeans to December corn climbed to a one-year-high 2.37-to-1 this week, nearing the 2.5-to-1 level that typically triggers more soybean planting. SHRINKING SOY CROP Argentina's agriculture ministry on Thursday projected the country's 2011/12 soy harvest at 44 million tonnes, below USDA's latest forecast for 46.5 million. Earlier this week, oilseeds analyst Oil World cut estimates for soy crops in Brazil and Argentina by a combined 2 million tonnes. "In soybeans we're just keep getting an ongoing drumbeat of lower South American production estimates," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ABN Amro. "The fundamental function of price here is to tell the farmer: 'if you have discretion over surface area, you shouldn't increase corn as much as you intended. Put more beans in the ground because South America fell flat on its face." Firm cash markets also supported soybeans, with more U.S. old-crop soy sales to China expected amid South America's crop woes. Traders said China bought a cargo of U.S. soybeans on Thursday for April shipment from the Pacific Northwest. Soybeans also drew support from rallying soyoil prices, which climbed in tandem with global edible oil prices. Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures hit nine-month highs on Friday on an upbeat demand outlook and as top palm oil producer Indonesia planned to raise its export tax from April. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures rose 16-1/4 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $13.65-3/4 a bushel, the strongest gain in 1-1/2 weeks. But the contract posted its first weekly decline in six weeks following steep drops earlier in the week and the biggest weekly drop since mid-January. CORN, WHEAT FIRM CBOT corn climbed for a second straight session after hitting a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday, but the market notched its steepest weekly drop in two months. The weaker dollar supported grain prices. The U.S. currency fell to three-week lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc as traders cited stop-loss sell orders being triggered on the dollar's break of technical support against a basket of currencies. CBOT May corn added 2 cents to settle at $6.46-1/2 per bushel, a 0.3 percent daily gain but a 3.9 percent drop from a week ago. CBOT May wheat put on 8 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at $6.54-1/4 a bushel. For the week, wheat fell 2.6 percent. Prices at 2:14 p.m. CDT (1914 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 646.50 2.00 0.3% 0.0% CBOT soy 1365.75 16.25 1.2% 14.0% CBOT meal 373.00 2.90 0.8% 20.6% CBOT soyoil 54.88 0.92 1.7% 5.4% CBOT wheat 654.25 8.00 1.2% 0.2% CBOT rice 1460.00 19.50 1.4% 0.0% EU wheat 213.75 3.50 1.7% 5.6% US crude 106.94 1.59 1.5% 8.2% Dow Jones 13,088 42 0.3% 7.1% Gold 1665.50 20.62 1.3% 6.5% Euro/dollar 1.3264 0.007 0.5% 2.5% Dollar Index 79.3530 -0.3830 -0.5% -1.0% Baltic Freight 908 6 0.7% -47.8% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.