GRAINS-US soy up for 3rd day on exports; corn, wheat firm
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 6 years ago

GRAINS-US soy up for 3rd day on exports; corn, wheat firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
0.6 percent on Monday, gaining for a 3rd straight session to a
seven-month high as strong exports and shrinking South American
supplies supported the market.	
    Corn and wheat were also up around half a percent in early
Asian trade after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report
on Thursday showed strong demand for U.S. grain supplies.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * U.S. soybean prices have been climbing amid a steady
stream of downwardly revised South American crop forecasts and
expectations for more demand for U.S. soy in the export market.	
    * The USDA data released on Thursday showed weekly U.S.
soybean export sales topped 1 million tonnes, above trade
expectations.	
    * Corn exports also topped trade expectations. The largest
weekly corn sales in 5-1/2 months included 394,000 tonnes to
China, its biggest purchase since October.	
    * Wheat has garnered support on news that top importer Egypt
bought 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat.
 	
    * The USDA will update its monthly world supply and demand
estimates and ending stocks forecasts on Tuesday.	
    * Traders polled by Reuters expect the USDA to peg Brazil's
soybean production at 67.114 million tonnes, down from 68.5
million in March. Argentine production was seen dropping to
45.193 million from 46.5 million.	
    * Large speculators increased their net long position on
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options for a ninth
consecutive week, reaching another record high in the wake of a
government report on plantings and stockpiles. 	
    * Farmers have been planting corn at the fastest pace ever
in the U.S. Midwestern grain belt this spring, raising the
danger that some of the crop could be damaged if forecasts for
cold weather in parts of the region this week come to pass.	
    * Still, meteorologists said the blast of cold weather was
expected to largely sweep through areas where hardly any corn
had been planted or where the crop has not developed enough to
be hurt.	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Crude oil futures fell more than $1 in early Asian trade
on Monday, reversing most of the gains made on Thursday.
Front-month Brent crude was down $1.17 a barrel to
$122.26 a barrel by 2240 GMT, after slipping as low as $122.17.
It had settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09, on Thursday.
 	
    * Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S.
jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's
largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S.
data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week.
 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
    0130  China CPI 	
    0930  EZ  Sentix index  April	
    1230  US  Chicago Fed Midwest manfacturing index  Feb	
    1400  US  Employment trend index                March	
    2315  US  Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks	
        	
  Prices at  0028 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     641.75     3.25  +0.51%   650.33   47
  CBOT corn      662.50     4.25  +0.65%   650.27   63
  CBOT soy      1442.50     8.50  +0.59%   1365.01  81
  CBOT rice      $15.05    $0.01  +0.03%   $14.55   66
  WTI crude     $102.17   -$1.14  -1.10%   $105.65  39
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.306  -$0.004  -0.28%   
  USD/AUD         1.028   -0.002  -0.21%   
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential

