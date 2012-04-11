FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-GRAINS-U.S. grains down on USDA data, soybean futures ease
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 5:32 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-GRAINS-U.S. grains down on USDA data, soybean futures ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Corn, wheat falls on economic woe
    * USDA report produces unexpected findings
    * Wheat stocks confirmed at 16-year lows
    * South American soybean stocks predicted to slide
    * Demand for soybeans continues to surge

    SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures
fell on Wednesday on the back of weak U.S. Department of
Agriculture data.	
    Soybean futures were down slightly despite the USDA report
predicting tight South American supply, while demand continues
to surge, which propelled soybeans close to their highest since
2008 in the last session.	
    Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.08 percent to
$625 1/4 a bushel by 0433 GMT after falling 2 percent on
Tuesday.	
    May wheat corn futures fell 1/4 cents to $6.34 1/2 a
bushel, while CBOT May soybeans futures dropped 0.07
percent to $14.25 a bushel.	
    The decline in grains follows the publication of the latest
USDA supply and demand report, which produced several bearish
surprises. 	
    The USDA forecast corn stocks would total 801 million
bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing year
(2011/12) closes.  	
    While the levels would be the lowest in 16 years, it was
unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and defied analysts'
estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to 721 million
bushels.	
    "Analysts were looking for a reduction in U.S. stocks, and
the USDA didn't do anything to the balance sheet, and that is
leading the weakness in corn especially," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agriculture analysts at ANZ.	
    The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks to
793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million.	
    A devastating drought in Brazil and Argentina has cut
production in the world's second- and third-largest soybean
exporters after the United States, boosting demand for U.S.
exports.  	
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reduced its
outlook for soybean production in Brazil by 12 percent and in
Argentina by 13 percent from its forecast in December, when
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans began a 32 percent surge. 	
    The USDA's supply-demand report predicted Brazil's soybean
crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million, both
below trade expectations.  	
    The USDA forecast the ending stocks of U.S. soybeans at 250
million bushels, down from 275 million in its March outlook, a
level which most analysts had forecast.	
    While the USDA forecast the fall in soybean harvests, demand
continues to surge, particularly from China, the world's largest
soy importer.	
    China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent from a
year ago, with March recording the highest monthly shipment so
far this year. 	
        	
  Grains prices at  0432 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     625.25    -0.50  -0.08%    -2.76%     648.52   39
  CBOT corn      634.50    -0.25  -0.04%    -2.23%     648.35   42
  CBOT soy      1425.00    -1.00  -0.07%    -0.42%    1368.16   70
  CBOT rice      $14.84   -$0.03  -0.17%    -0.24%     $14.55   54
  WTI crude     $101.33    $0.31  +0.31%    -1.10%    $105.41   36
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.309   $0.001  +0.08%    -0.08%
  USD/AUD         1.028    0.003  +0.28%    -0.23%
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.