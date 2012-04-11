GRAINS-U.S. grains up as USDA reaction seen overdone

* Corn, wheat, soybeans up on bargain-hunting * USDA report overall supportive for grains * Wheat stocks confirmed at 16-year lows * Background macro economic factors support By Michael Hogan and Colin Packham HAMBURG/SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday as some investors felt prices had fallen too sharply after fundamentally-supportive U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop and supply data on Tuesday. Soybean futures recovered after weakness seen on Tuesday after the USDA report predicted tight South American supplies. "Corn and wheat are seen as supported at these levels especially when you look at the overall tight supply perspective presented by the USDA report on Tuesday," one European futures trader said. "We are also seeing some background support from a weaker dollar and rising equities." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 1.1 percent to $632-3/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT after falling over 2 percent on Tuesday. Chicago May corn rose 0.6 percent to $6.39 a bushel. Chicago May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.28 a bushel. Soybeans had risen to a seven-month-high in early Chicago trade on Tuesday but closed down as investors sold in a risk-off mood. "Overall the USDA reports on Tuesday painted a tight supply picture and this is generating some wheat and corn buying today," the trader said. "Soybeans are recovering from the selloff yesterday as people focus on the poorer crops in South America." The USDA on Tuesday forecast corn stocks would total 801 million bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing year (2011/12) closes. While the levels would be the lowest in 16 years, it was unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and defied analysts' estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to 721 million bushels. The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks to 793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million. A devastating drought in Brazil and Argentina has cut production in the world's second- and third-largest soybean exporters after the United States, boosting demand for U.S. exports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reduced its outlook for soybean production in Brazil by 12 percent and in Argentina by 13 percent from its forecast in December. The USDA's supply-demand report predicted Brazil's soybean crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million "The USDA numbers on South America still paint a picture of poor Brazilian and Argentine production meeting strong demand," another trader said. While the USDA forecast the fall in soybean harvests, demand continues to surge, particularly from China, the world's largest soy importer. China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent from a year ago, with March recording the highest monthly shipment so far this year. * Prices at 1130 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 2.50 +1.20 195.25 8.07 London wheat 172.50 2.00 +1.17 153.65 12.27 Paris maize 216.25 -0.50 -0.23 197.25 9.63 Paris rape 498.25 -3.50 -0.70 421.50 18.21 CBOT wheat 633.00 7.25 +1.16 671.25 -5.70 CBOT corn 639.25 4.50 +0.71 654.75 -2.37 CBOT soybeans 1427.00 1.00 +0.07 1207.75 18.15 Crude oil 101.62 0.60 +0.59 98.83 2.82 Euro/dlr 1.3142 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.