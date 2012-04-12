FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat rises for 2nd day on US weather, corn firm
April 12, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

GRAINS-Wheat rises for 2nd day on US weather, corn firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second
straight day on Thursday, supported by cold weather which is
threatening the newly sown spring wheat in the United States and
some of the more mature winter crop.	
    Corn rose 0.4 percent after closing higher on Wednesday when
the market was supported by a weaker dollar and a tentative
rebound in equities, while soybeans were little changed
following a decline from a seven-month top on profit-taking.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Wheat futures have risen on short-covering, bargain buying
and talk of potential harm to some of the wheat crop due to the
freezing weather. Top quality spring wheat also rose on demand
for high protein wheat and to low U.S. spring wheat plantings.	
    * The USDA in its annual March 30th plantings report said
2012 U.S. spring wheat acreage would total only 11.976 million,
below an average of analysts' estimate for 13.313 million and
down from last year's sowings of 12.394 million. USDA also
pegged this year's U.S. corn acreage at 95.864 million, the
biggest planted area in 75 years.	
    * Freezing temperatures early on Wednesday covered most of
the Midwest and some damage may have occurred to emerging corn
and jointing wheat in portions of central Illinois, central and
southeastern Indiana, southwestern Ohio and a few spots in
Kentucky, Commodity Weather Group said.	
    * Another bout of cold weather was expected early on
Thursday followed by warmer temperatures and rainfall, then
there was the potential for another freeze next week, according
to a meteorologist.	
    * U.S. spring wheat planting was 21 percent complete, up
from just 3 percent a year ago and well above the five-year
average of 5 percent, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.    	
    * In North Dakota, the top spring wheat-producing state,
seeding was 17 percent complete, up from 6 percent a week
earlier. A year ago, spring wheat planting had not started in
North Dakota.	
    * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade
sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 6,000 soybean
contracts. 	
    * Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it was maintaining its
outlook for higher old-crop corn and new-crop soybeans in
response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's reduced
estimate of South American soybean and corn yield.	
    	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of
losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks
fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an
increase in crude inventories. 	
    * An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks
rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the
S&P 500 below a key technical level. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report              	
0900 EZ Industrial production yy         	
1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar               	
1230 U.S. International trade Mar           	
1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly        	
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 
    	
  Grains prices at  0036 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     629.75     1.75  +0.28%    +0.64%     647.35   40
  CBOT corn      638.75     2.75  +0.43%    +0.63%     647.79   45
  CBOT soy      1421.25    -0.75  -0.05%    -0.33%    1371.41   66
  CBOT rice      $14.99    $0.05  +0.37%    +0.84%     $14.57   61
  WTI crude     $102.53   -$0.17  -0.17%    +1.49%    $105.30   44
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.311   $0.000  +0.04%    +0.26%
  USD/AUD         1.031    0.000  +0.01%    +0.54%
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential
 	
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

