REFILE-GRAINS-Corn, wheat rally to biggest gains in 3 weeks

(Fixes typo in dateline) * Talk of China buying corn; makes fresh soy buys * New-crop corn post more modest gains By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson WINNIPEG, Manitoba /CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat rallied Thursday to their biggest daily percentage gains in three weeks, lifted by talk of China buying U.S. corn, after grains dropped sharply during the previous session. Soybeans also rose on Chinese export demand after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a fresh old-crop sale of 110,000 tonnes and U.S. weekly export sales were above trade expectations. "We took (corn) prices down hard over the past couple of weeks and we started to hear of increased interest not only from China, but others," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago. "There's probably some legitimacy behind this kind of talk - I would anticipate the low we hit did generate some business." Chicago Board of Trade May corn gained 19-1/4 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $6.21 a bushel, after falling to a three-month in low the previous session. Corn is likely to attract buying on the dips until the level of new-crop 2012/13 production is clearer, McCambridge said, noting that weekly export sales reported on Thursday showed little demand last week at high prices. The USDA's weekly export sales report showed net export sales of U.S. corn last week at 298,000 tonnes, below estimates for 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes. Drought has hit South American corn and soybean production, and on Thursday Argentina's government cut its soy and corn production estimates, dropping both more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels. Old-crop U.S. corn supplies were expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer but could be replenished in the next U.S. harvest, if farmers plant the largest corn area since 1944 as forecast. Despite those big acreage projections, new-crop December corn posted healthy gains, albeit smaller than nearby months, with concerns about dryness lingering in U.S. planting areas, said Mike Zuzolo, grains analyst at Global Commodity Analytics. May soybeans added 8 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $14.15-3/4 a bushel. USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1.219 million tonnes, for the old- and new-crop years combined, above a range of trade expectations for 850,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Chicago May wheat advanced 14 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $6.24-3/4 a bushel, on short-covering spurred by the rebound in corn and soybeans. Frost and freezing temperatures were expected by the weekend into early next week in the northern U.S. Midwest but minor harm is expected to crops, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. The chilly dip is factoring into higher wheat prices, however, with European winter wheat battered by harsh weather earlier in the growing season, Zuzolo said. The German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it has cut its forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold winter and dryness is becoming more apparent. Wheat's gains came despite net export sales of U.S. wheat coming in last week at 442,200 tonnes, below estimates for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. The grain trade is watching for signs of investors plowing funds back into riskier assets such as commodities, but that broader trend didn't appear evident on Thursday, with crude oil only slightly higher and copper lower, Zuzolo said. Prices at 2:04 p.m. CDT (1904 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 621.00 19.25 3.2% -3.9% CBOT soy 1415.75 8.00 0.6% 18.1% CBOT meal 391.90 1.30 0.3% 26.7% CBOT soyoil 55.17 -0.02 0.0% 5.9% CBOT wheat 624.75 14.00 2.3% -4.3% CBOT rice 1534.00 -14.00 -0.9% 5.0% EU wheat 217.00 2.25 1.1% 7.2% US crude 102.42 -0.25 -0.2% 3.6% Dow Jones 12,936 -97 -0.7% 5.9% Gold 1640.40 -0.88 -0.1% 4.9% Euro/dollar 1.3132 0.0011 0.1% 1.4% Dollar Index 79.5620 0.0240 0.0% -0.8% Baltic Freight 1028 22 2.2% -40.9% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sam Nelson in Chicago; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Marguerita Choy and M.D. Golan)