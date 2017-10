GRAINS - U.S. wheat up as more cold forecast

* Cold weather forecasts lift wheat * Wheat and corn were oversold, due for a recovery * Talk continues that China bought U.S. corn * Active U.S. corn and soybean seedings (Updates to add details of CFTC position report in wheat, adds details and graphs of U.S. planting data, updates prices to include spring wheat and Euronext wheat) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat was up 1.5 percent near midday on Monday with support stemming from short-covering and concerns about forecasts for another cold snap in the United States that may pose a threat to crops. Corn also rose due to the cold weather forecasts and to persistent talk that China bought U.S. corn. Soybeans eased from a 7-1/2 month high. Grains showed impressive independent strength in the face of bearish macro economic indicators including a firm dollar, falling equities, crude oil and precious metals. "First of all wheat and corn were oversold and there is covering from that. Secondly I think people are hesitant now to sell wheat with cold weather around, there is concern we may see production declines," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache. Friday's Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commitments of traders report showed that as of last Tuesday, speculators added 6,896 contracts to their net short position in CBOT wheat. They were net short 96,705 contracts. Wheat and corn futures fell sharply on Friday and soybeans surged. The fund selling of grains and buying of oilseeds on that day left each market vulnerable to a correction or reversal during Monday's trading session. Soybeans eased on profit-taking after surging to 7-1/2 month highs the previous session. Friday's surge was related to waning prospects for this year's South American crop due to drought, the chance for dwindling U.S. soy supplies this year and to persistent buying of soy by China, the world's largest soybean importer. At 12:05 a.m. CDT (1705 GMT) CBOT May wheat was up 9-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.25, May corn was up 5-3/4 at $6.18-1/4 and May soybeans were down 4-1/2 at $14.42-1/4. Although U.S. winter wheat futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade and Kansas City Board of Trade rose, the thinly traded spring wheat futures at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange dropped as did Paris Euronext wheat. At 11:45 a.m. CDT (1645 GMT), MGEX May spring wheat was down 11-1/2 at $7.79-1/2. European benchmark wheat was down due to the forthcoming expiry of the last old crop contract for the current season and a broad sell-off on financial markets fuelled by concerns over a recession across the region. [ID:nL5E8FN65V} At 11:47 a.m. CDT (1647 GMT), Euronext May milling wheat was down 1.75 euro per tonne at 214.75 euros per tonne. Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States by the weekend. John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring, said the cold snap probably would not harm to crops, On Monday the confidence was low in the outlook for freezing temperatures. "It's too early to know for sure, but there could be some freezing temperatures by Friday and Saturday in Michigan, northern Indiana and Ohio, then north of I-80 by early next week," Dee said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at 3:00 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday will release updated weekly crop progress numbers. Some traders said the U.S. winter wheat condition rating may decline from the 64 percent good-to-excellent condition rating of last week. Corn and soybeans continued to find support from talk China was buying U.S. produced commodities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said exporters had sold 120,000 tonnes of corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. Traders said the sales probably were made to China and they expect more sale announcements soon. Active planting of the U.S. corn and soybeans continues and U.S. farmers are expected to seed the largest area to corn in 75 years. The early corn plantings may lead to a doubling of corn stocks next year and also help cushion the bullish impact of dwindling stocks this season due to early harvest. A Reuters poll of 17 analysts indicated the USDA on Monday would show U.S. 2012 corn planting was 31 percent complete, the second fastest on record, and soybean planting was at a record 4 percent complete. [ID:nL2E8FN4FE} The USDA has only released its estimate of soybean planting for the third week in April once before, in 2007. Prices at 11:51 a.m. CDT (1651 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 617.50 5.00 0.8% -4.5% CBOT soy 1442.50 -4.25 -0.3% 20.4% CBOT meal 404.10 -1.90 -0.5% 30.6% CBOT soyoil 55.27 -0.56 -1.0% 6.1% CBOT wheat 625.25 9.50 1.5% ----- CBOT rice 1564.50 14.00 0.9% 7.1% EU wheat 214.75 -1.75 -0.8% 6.0% US crude 102.21 -1.67 -1.6% 3.4% Dow Jones 12,884 -146 -1.1% 5.5% Gold 1630.91 -10.96 -0.7% 4.3% Euro/dollar 1.3134 -0.0057 -0.4% 1.5% Dollar Index 79.4680 0.2740 0.4% -0.9% Baltic Freight 1090 23 2.2% -37.3%