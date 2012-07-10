GRAINS-Corn eases ahead of key US report but drought supports

* New-crop corn falls 1.2 pct after 5 pct rally * U.S. corn, soy ratings plunge due to dryness, heat * Soy dips from record even as China's imports rise (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid 1.2 percent on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's strong gains as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. supply-demand report, though deteriorating crop conditions continued to offer support. Soybeans eased after hitting a record high on Monday, while wheat was down 1 percent, tracking losses in corn. "It is going to be a very cautious trade (session) because of the USDA numbers tomorrow," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, referring to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Crop conditions have deteriorated which is supportive for the market but much of the bad news has been priced in, so the market is looking forward to the USDA report." Soybean futures surged to an all-time high on Monday, while corn futures soared 5 percent and briefly rose by their daily limit, as continuing dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest looked increasingly likely to decimate yields in America's crop belt. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn had lost 1.2 percent to $7.21-1/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting a contract high of $7.33 a bushel the day before. The most-active November soy fell 0.6 percent to $15.38-1/2 a bushel, while the spot contract slid 0.8 percent after climbing to a record top of $16.79-1/2 a bushel in the last session. September wheat lost 1.1 percent $8.19 a bushel. U.S. corn ratings last week notched their biggest decline in nearly nine years as plants withered in parched Midwest soil during a critical phase of development, severely reducing harvest expectations and keeping ratings near a 25-year low. The triple-digit temperatures and lack of rain also weighed heavily on soybean health in key growing areas such as Iowa and Illinois. China's soybean imports rose in June, a bullish factor for the U.S. market, even as the nation's overall imports rose less than expected. Imports into the country climbed 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, the customs administration said on Tuesday, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll as domestic demand flagged in the world's second biggest economy. WITHERING DROUGHT Sizzling temperatures abated in the U.S. Midwest Corn Belt over the weekend, but forecasters said on Monday that light, scattered rains this week would probably miss the areas where crops need moisture the most. Midday weather updates indicated little to no change for this week's forecast, with milder temperatures blanketing the Corn Belt, but rains will be limited. The heat wave in the Corn Belt should prompt the USDA to lower its forecast of U.S. corn yield in its monthly report on Wednesday, a factor that could slash projected stockpiles of the grain by a third, analysts said. Large speculators, including hedge funds, have more than doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn as a withering drought decimates the crop in the world's top grains exporter, regulatory data showed on Monday. It was their biggest increase in net long positions in four weeks, prior to which these speculators were net short in CBOT corn futures and options at a time when prospects were building for a record crop. SOY JOY China imported 5.62 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up 6.4 percent from 5.28 million tonnes in May, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. "We see continuous increase in China's soybean imports because of strong demand and also the fact that they are facing a shortfall in domestic production," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Improved crushing margins is another thing that is encouraging higher imports." The CME Group, parent of the CBOT, on Monday raised margins for soybean futures, for a second time in as many weeks, after prices jumped to an all-time high. Prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 819.00 -9.25 -1.12% -0.36% 709.88 67 CBOT corn 721.25 -8.75 -1.20% +1.51% 607.06 77 CBOT soy 1538.50 -9.25 -0.60% +0.28% 1404.63 83 CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.05 -0.33% +0.33% $14.63 64 WTI crude $84.71 -$1.28 -1.49% +0.31% $83.65 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.003 -0.23% +0.21% USD/AUD 1.016 -0.005 -0.46% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)