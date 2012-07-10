FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Corn, soy ease after rallies; market eyes USDA report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

GRAINS-Corn, soy ease after rallies; market eyes USDA report

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* New-crop corn off more than 1 pct, retreating from contract high
    * Soybeans turn lower on profit-taking ahead of USDA report
    * Meteorologists boost rain forecast for eastern U.S. Midwest
    * Traders wait for monthly USDA report, possible yield revisions

 (Updates with closing prices, fund selling totals)
    By Karl Plume
    CHICAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday for just the
second time in two-and-a-half  weeks, retreating from Monday's 13-month high on
profit-taking and forecasts for rain in some parched areas of the U.S. Midwest
by the end of the week.
    Soybeans retreated from a brief, short-covering bounce, slipping further
from the all-time, spot-month high the prior session, as investors squared
positions ahead of a monthly government crop report on Wednesday.
    Declines were limited by continued concerns about the conditions of both
corn and soybean crops and reduced expectations for the harvests in the fall
after weeks of hot, dry weather across most of the Midwest.
    Trading volume was light following Monday's very active session as traders
moved to the sidelines before the U.S. Department of Agriculture updates its
crop production, ending stocks and world supply/demand forecasts at 7:30 a.m.
CDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.
    "There's a little more moisture in some forecasts that seems to favor the
southern areas where, really, much of the damage has already been done. But it
was enough to squeeze some of the nervous longs out of their positions ahead of
the report tomorrow," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache.
    "We'll continue to see strong support resting under this market, and the
downside should remain fairly limited until we get a firm handle on how much
damage has been done to this crop."
    Weekly crop ratings from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late
Monday confirmed a sharp deterioration in the state of corn and soy crops,
keeping ratings at their lowest level since 1988. 
    Forecasters boosted their expectations for rain storms expected to hit the
eastern U.S. Midwest late in the week, but meteorologists warned the rain would
not reverse the damage caused by the drought conditions and heat wave of the
past month. 
    "Temperatures will not be as hot as they have been, but still warm enough to
keep evaporation rates high and, therefore, crop stress will continue across
parts of the region," said Drew Lerner, a meteorologist with World Weather Inc. 
    Wednesday's USDA crop estimates may include updated forecasts for harvest
yields.
    Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 12-1/2 cents, or
1.7 percent, to $7.17-1/2 a bushel after hitting a contract high of $7.33 a
bushel the day before.
    Spot ethanol futures fell 1.4 percent to $2.468 a gallon after
hitting a seven-month peak of $2.524 on a continuous chart the previous day.
    November soybeans, the most-active contract, shed 9-1/4 cents, or 0.6
percent, to $15.38-1/2 a bushel. The thinly traded spot contract, which
climbed to a record top of $16.79-1/2 a bushel in the last session, fell 16-1/4
cents, or 1 percent, to $16.48-3/4. 
    Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 corn and 6,000 soybean
contracts on the day, trade sources said. 
    The crop woes limited the pullback on Tuesday and kept prices firmly
underpinned, traders said.
    U.S. corn ratings last week notched their biggest decline in nearly nine
years as plants withered in parched soil during a critical phase of development,
severely reducing harvest expectations at a time when the market was relying on
a bumper U.S. crop to replenish very tight stocks.    
  
    The triple-digit temperatures and lack of rain also weighed heavily on
soybean health in Iowa and Illinois. 
    The heat wave in the Corn Belt should prompt the USDA to lower its forecast
of U.S. corn yield in its Wednesday report, a factor that could slash projected
stockpiles of the grain by a third, analysts said. 
    "Radical cuts in the yield and crop forecasts by the USDA tomorrow are
inevitable," Commerzbank analysts said.
    In a sign of the intensity of the weather rally in the past month, large
speculators, including hedge funds, have more than doubled their bullish bets on
U.S. corn as a withering drought decimates the crop in the world's top grains
exporter, regulatory data showed on Monday. 
    Wheat futures were lower as they continued to take their cue from corn,
although losses were pared by short-covering ahead of Wednesday's USDA report,
traders said.
    CBOT September wheat fell 7 cents to $8.21-1/4 a bushel. November
milling wheat on the Paris futures market settled 0.25 euro lower at
248.50 euros a tonne after setting a new contract high at 250.25 euros in the
previous session.
    
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal
(dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight,
soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. 

 (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub, Naveen Thukral, Colin Packham, Valerie
Parent and Gus Trompiz; editing by Joseph Radford, Keiron Henderson, John
Wallace and Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.