GRAINS-Corn near 13-mth high, wheat firm ahead of US report

* U.S. corn up 1 pct, wheat firms, soybeans steady * S.Korea steps up wheat purchases after rally * Coming Up: USDA world supply/demand f'casts -1230 GMT (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose 1 percent on Wednesday to trade near a 13-month peak, while soybeans hovered close to record highs as investors took positions ahead of a U.S. report expected to show sharply lower yields due to a drought. Wheat edged higher, tracking strength in corn as one of the worst droughts to hit the U.S. grain belt in 25 years shrivels crops, tightening global grain supplies. Trading volume was limited as traders moved to the sidelines before the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updates its crop production, ending stocks and world supply/demand forecasts at 1230 GMT. "We could see some more upside for grains as most people are expecting the USDA to slash grain crop estimates," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We saw a bit of correction yesterday after bearish trade data from China, but today grain market participants are positioning for the USDA report." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn had risen 1 percent to $7.24-1/2 a bushel by 0351 GMT, not far from a contract high of $7.33 a bushel, while the spot-month rose 1.2 percent to $7.70 a bushel, close to Monday's 13-month top. The front-month soy contract edged higher to $16.50-1/4 a bushel after climbing to a record top of $16.79-1/2 a bushel on Monday. September wheat rose 0.3 percent to $8.23-3/4 a bushel. The recent heat wave in the U.S. corn belt should prompt the USDA to lower its forecast of U.S. corn yields in its monthly report, a factor that could slash projected stockpiles of the grain by a third, analysts said. The government in June left its forecast of the corn yield at a record-large 166 bushels per acre, high enough to more than double projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2012/13 after a disappointing harvest last autumn. Since that report, scalding temperatures and predominantly dry weather have scorched the Midwest grain belt, just as much of the corn crop was starting pollination, the key growth phase for determining yields. Some Asian buyers showed signs of returning to the market after staying on the sidelines for weeks as global grain prices surged. South Korean importers locked in U.S. milling wheat supplies for shipment in September and October. Corn and soybean fields in much of the U.S. Midwest will remain dry until the end of the week, with temperatures hovering in the 80s and 90s degrees Fahrenheit, forecasters predicted Tuesday. Weekly crop ratings from the USDA on Monday confirmed a sharp deterioration in the state of corn and soy crops, keeping ratings at their lowest level since 1988. In a sign of the intensity of the weather rally in the past month, large speculators, including hedge funds, have more than doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn, regulatory data showed on Monday. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 6,000 soybean and 3,000 wheat contracts. Prices at 0351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 823.75 2.50 +0.30% -0.54% 716.31 72 CBOT corn 724.50 7.00 +0.98% -0.75% 613.38 76 CBOT soy 1539.25 0.75 +0.05% -0.55% 1413.19 82 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.06 -0.42% +0.85% $14.68 70 WTI crude $84.20 $0.29 +0.35% -2.08% $83.40 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.225 -$0.007 -0.54% -0.10% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.002 -0.18% -0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)