GRAINS-Soybeans at 1-week low on improving outlook for U.S. crop
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

GRAINS-Soybeans at 1-week low on improving outlook for U.S. crop

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. corn and soybean harvests making rapid progress
    * Australia wheat crop outlook deteriorates

 (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds fund totals)
    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell 1.7 percent
on Wednesday, one day before a government report is expected to
raise the size of the crop in the United States and may close
the door on the drought rally that began in June.
    Corn futures declined to their lowest level in nearly two
weeks as a rising dollar pressured a swath of commodities. Wheat
futures rose modestly, paring gains as the dollar touched a
one-month high against a basket of global currencies.
    The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly supply and
demand report due early Thursday is widely expected to raise its
forecast for the U.S. soybean crop and trim stockpile estimates
for corn and wheat.
    "The market seems to be resigned to the fact that the (soy)
crop is going to get bigger tomorrow, the only question is going
to be by how much," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in
a note to clients.
    Soybean futures have tumbled about 15 percent since hitting
a record high of $17.94-3/4 last month as most analysts expect
USDA to show a rebounding crop after more plentiful rains in
August and September.
    The record high in September came as the deepest U.S.
drought in five decades decimated the crop.
    CBOT November soybeans ended 26-3/4 cents lower at
$15.23-1/4 per bushel, the biggest daily decline in a week. CBOT
December corn lost 5-1/4 cents to $7.36-3/4. 
    Investment funds were said to have sold 9,000 soy contracts
and 6,000 corn contracts while they bought 2,000 wheat
contracts. 
    "We're seeing some selling before the reports tomorrow -
people are getting prepared," said Jack Scoville, vice president
and senior analyst at The Price Group brokerage in Chicago.
    USDA late Tuesday put the soybean harvest progress just
below the record pace of 2010, while anecdotal yield reports are
better than expected in much of the U.S. Midwest growing region,
pressuring cash prices. 
    Expectations for large seedings in South America also
weighed on soybean futures.
    "There is already talk about how huge the acreage in South
America will be and that soybeans will be the winner in the race
for acreage," Commerzbank analyst Michaela Kuhl said.
    The Linn Group, a Chicago-based commodity research and
brokerage firm, on Tuesday said it raised its production and
yield estimates for the 2012 U.S. corn and soybean
crops. 
    The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 38.0 bushels
per acre (bpa) and production at 2.819 billion bushels,
surpassing the USDA's current estimates for a soybean crop of
2.634 billion bushels with an average yield of 35.3 bpa.
    "We're going into a report tomorrow where everybody is
looking for an improved production number, from where we were
the previous report. That does not mean we are going to get a
bearish statistic, but you're going to get an improved
statistic. That is adding pressure," Linn Group analyst Terry
Linn said on Wednesday.
    The U.S. corn harvest continued at a record pace, although
the USDA said farmers had harvested 69 percent of this year's
corn crop, just under the 70 percent average expected by 17
analysts polled by Reuters.
    
    WHEAT PARES GAINS
    CBOT December wheat gained 5-1/2 cents to $8.69-3/4
per bushel after earlier rising as high as $8.76-3/4.
    Forecasts for lower production in Australia and tight
supplies in France bolstered futures but lower corn and a higher
greenback pulled wheat from its highs.
    Wheat continued to gain on corn futures, however, with the
closely-watched wheat-corn spread hitting more than a one-week
top.
    "You've got some weather in wheat too, and not all bullish.
Australia's wheat crop continues to deteriorate and the market
is lowering projections on that crop. That's the most supportive
thing about wheat," Linn said.
     "You've got spread unwinding. Corn/wheat had been on a big
run, and now we're unwinding that spread, with wheat gaining
back on corn," he added.
    Australia's wheat production is likely to decline by more
than 1 million tonnes from the government's most recent estimate
while French wheat stocks could hit a 13-year low as export
demand increases.  
    Dealers were also keeping a close watch on the situation in
Russia where president Vladimir Putin was due to chair a meeting
on Wednesday on this year's grain harvest amid persistent
speculation that Moscow may impose export restrictions despite
repeated government denials. 

 Prices at 3:13 p.m. CDT (2013 GMT)      
                             LAST      NET    PCT     YTD 
                                       CHG    CHG     CHG 
 CBOT corn                  736.75    -5.25  -0.7%   14.0% 
 CBOT soy                  1523.25   -26.75  -1.7%   27.1% 
 CBOT meal                  470.10    -8.00  -1.7%   51.9% 
 CBOT soyoil                 50.17    -0.65  -1.3%   -3.7% 
 CBOT wheat                 869.75     5.50   0.6%   33.2% 
 CBOT rice                 1502.50   -20.50  -1.4%    2.9% 
 EU wheat                   261.50     0.25   0.1%   29.1% 
                                                         
 US crude                    91.35    -1.04  -1.1%   -7.6% 
 Dow Jones                  13,345     -129  -1.0%    9.2% 
 Gold                      1762.25    -1.40  -0.1%   12.7% 
 Euro/dollar                1.2897   0.0013   0.1%   -0.4% 
 Dollar Index              79.9080  -0.0430  -0.1%   -0.3% 
 Baltic Freight                875        0   0.0%  -49.7% 
 
 (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago and Colin
Packham in Sydney; Editing by Alison Birrane, Maureen Bavdek,
Bob Burgdorfer and Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.