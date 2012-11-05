FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improving South American crop weather
November 5, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improving South American crop weather

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Soy pressured by S. American weather; coming USDA report
    * Wheat stabilized by poor growing weather around globe
    * Corn falls on soy market weakness

 (Adds new analyst comment, updates with closing prices)
    By Mark Weinraub
    CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.6
percent on Monday, weighed down by improving crop weather in
South America as well as expectations that the U.S. government
will raise its estimate of this year's crop, traders said.
    Corn also fell, pressured by the weakness in soybeans, while
wheat ended slightly higher, but well below its daily highs due
to a round of profit taking at the peak. Concerns about
tightening global supplies due to adverse weather conditions in
key growing areas supported wheat.
    Some follow-through selling after last week's declines added
further pressure on the soy complex but the market mostly
focused on the forecasts for Brazil and Argentina.
    "If it needs to be wet, they are getting wet," said Mark
Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co. in
Minneapolis. "If it needs to be dry, it has turned dry."    
     CBOT January soybeans closed 23-1/2 cents lower at
$15.03-1/4 a bushel. The front-month November contract,
which is more thinly traded than January futures, closed at a
2-1/2 week low of $15.03-1/2.
    CBOT December corn was 4 cents lower at $7.35-1/2 a
bushel. CBOT December wheat futures were up 1-1/2 cents at
$8.66 a bushel.
    The benchmark December wheat contract found support
near its 100-day moving average. Prices briefly dipped below
that key technical level, which the contract has not closed
below since June 18, early in Monday's session. 
    Wheat fell 4.2 percent in October, its biggest monthly
decline since November 2011, which has sparked some bargain
buying on dips in recent days.
    Choppy, range-bound trade was expected in advance of the U.S
Agriculture Department's monthly crop report on Friday. Many
traders also were reluctant to stake out new positions ahead of
the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, analysts said.
    "I think everybody is a little bit uncertain with the
election," said Jason Britt, analyst with Central States
Commodities. "It is crazy how many people who I have talked to
today that say, 'Well, I will probably keep my hands in my
pockets.'"
    Volumes were light, leaving prices susceptible to quick
changes.
    
    USDA REPORT IN FOCUS
    The U.S. Agriculture Department's upcoming forecasts for the
corn crop were expected to stabilize after falling sharply
during the past four months due to the severe drought that
withered crops around the U.S. Midwest during the summer. 
    The drought sent corn prices to a record $8.43-3/4 per
bushel in early August. Prices have fallen more than 12 percent
since that time as harvest reports have topped the lowered
expectations.
    The USDA's October report pegged the U.S. corn crop at
10.706 billion bushels, the smallest in six years. USDA's
estimates for the crop have fallen in its last four reports
after the government forecast at 14.790 billion bushel harvest
in May and June.
    USDA's latest soybean production estimate was 2.860 billion
bushels, up from its September outlook but still well below the
forecast for 3.430 billion bushels that the government gave in
June. 
    Improving weather is seen for key South American corn and
soybean areas over the next week to 10-days, said John Dee,
meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. "Overall it's a
pretty good picture for Argentina and Brazil," he said.
    Areas that have been excessively wet in Argentina and
southern Brazil are expected to begin drying down and the dry
areas in most of northern Brazil are beginning to receive timely
rains, Dee said. 
    "All-in-all it's a pretty encouraging forecast for South
American growing regions but not perfect," he said.
    Dry weather remains an issue in the U.S. Plains hard red
winter wheat region, Dee said. "The bottom line is there is not
much precipitation seen for western Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas."
    More rains are forecast for Australia, the world's
second-largest exporter, which could further slow the harvest.
    "The supply outlook is continuing to deteriorate for
Australia. Importers are looking more to Europe and the U.S.,"
said Erin FitzPatrick, an analyst at Rabobank, said.
 
                                                                          
 2:47 PM CDT     LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 CBOT DEC      867.00    2.5     0.3   863.00  875.75   53,559
 CBOT MAR      881.00   0.75     0.1   876.75  889.00   29,290
 KCBT DEC      909.75   0.25     0.0   906.75  919.00   12,442
 KCBT MAR      926.50   0.75     0.1   922.50  933.75    9,511
 MGEX DEC      940.25  -0.25     0.0   939.00  949.50    1,598
 MGEX MAR      946.75  -0.25     0.0   945.25  955.00    1,241
                                                                          
 TOTAL MARKET                              30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT            250D AVG  CURRENT      CHG
 CBOT WHEAT     111,452             104,262     23.5     -0.7
 KCBT WHEAT      25,800              20,509                  
 MGEX WHEAT       3,096               4,797                  
 EU WHEAT        31,180              24,422                  
 
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.

 (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Marguerita Choy
and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

