GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd day on tightening supply; soy gains

* Corn up 0.6 pct, supported by USDA's supply outlook * Inventories seen at 17-year low in USDA report * Market expects strong US wheat sales to drive prices (Adds quotes; updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which kept estimates for stocks unchanged at a 17-year low, surprising the market which expected higher inventories. Wheat rose 0.8 percent on expectations of strong U.S. exports, while soybeans climbed, tracking the strength in corn. The USDA, in its monthly supply-demand report on Friday, kept corn ending stocks steady at 632 million bushels, the smallest in 17 years and a bare three-week supply. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the government to increase its estimate for corn inventories by 1.7 percent. Chicago Board of Trade most-active May corn gained 0.6 percent to $7.07-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, while May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.79-3/4 a bushel. May wheat gained to $7.02-1/2 a bushel. The most surprising aspect of the report was an increase in the forecast for the amount of U.S. corn that will be used for feed, analysts said. The adjustment looked bullish because low-priced wheat was thought to be displacing corn as feed for livestock. "Corn is supported by the fact that we did see increase in U.S. domestic demand coming through, which offset the expected downgrade in exports, leaving the stocks unchanged at a very tight level," said Luke Mathews, Sydney-based commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The USDA said the bump in corn demand came from a continued expansion in poultry production and a reduction in the projected feed and residual use of sorghum, another livestock feed. Investors are waiting for the USDA to provide a closer look at U.S. grain supplies in a quarterly stocks report due on March 28. FUNDS UPBEAT ON CORN Speculators flipped to a net long position in CBOT corn after holding a bearish stake for only one week, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their bullish stake in CBOT soybeans and widened their net short position in CBOT wheat, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report for the week to March 5. Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Friday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 2,000 soybean contracts. Recent declines in U.S. corn futures prices have failed to dent growers' enthusiasm for planting the feed grain this spring, even though soybean prices have outperformed corn, farmers and analysts said. Crop insurance guarantees, money spent on fertilizer and recent rainy weather in key growing areas have cemented the acreage decisions that farmers made in the fall. In the wheat market, there was support from hopes of strong demand for U.S. supplies even though the USDA raised its forecast for wheat supplies. "We expect the U.S. wheat export sales to continue to remain strong in the next couple of months," said Mathews of CBA. The USDA raised its forecast for U.S. wheat supplies by 3.6 percent from last month to 716 million bushels due to poor export demand, topping the 1.9 percent increase analysts were expecting. The USDA also raised its estimate for global soybean supplies, which could add pressure on prices. It kept the estimate for Brazil's soy crop unchanged, while analysts were looking for a slight decline. Demand for soybeans has been shifting to the United States from Brazil as port delays have slowed the flow of soybeans from South America. Soybeans from new crops in Brazil and Argentina are urgently needed to replenish tight global supplies after the worst U.S. drought in 50 years reduced last year's U.S. harvest. Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.50 5.50 +0.79% 867.83 36 CBOT corn 707.75 4.25 +0.60% 65.50 63 CBOT soy 1479.75 8.75 +0.59% 1579.87 69 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.01 +0.07% $15.48 31 WTI crude $91.79 -$0.16 -0.17% $89.04 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.072 USD/AUD 1.022 -0.033 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)