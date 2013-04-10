FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat drops over 1 percent on bearish USDA global data
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

GRAINS-Wheat drops over 1 percent on bearish USDA global data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* USDA global grain and soybean ending stocks hit markets
    * Volatile dealings following USDA stocks data
    * Markets rallied on U.S. data then fell on global data

 (Updates prices to include close of U.S. trading)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat ended more than 1
percent lower on Wednesday in volatile dealings after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) April estimates for 2012/13
global ending supplies were well above analysts' estimates.
 
    Corn ended higher but below the trading session highs and
soybeans turned down after an initial rally in reaction to the
USDA stocks numbers with the U.S. data seen supportive to
markets while global data was viewed as bearish.
    "It's very simple. The U.S. numbers were below estimates and
that brought in an initial pop, especially in corn but the
global numbers are all above estimates. They dug deeper into the
report and the global numbers were all bearish," said Mike
Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity Analytics.
    After the report was released, bellwether Chicago Board of
Trade May wheat traded in a big range of roughly 25 cents
per bushel, May corn 32 cents and May soybeans 24
cents. 
    USDA's April supply and demand forecasts for the ending
supply of U.S. corn and soybeans for the 2012/13 marketing year
were below analysts' estimates but the ending supply of U.S.
wheat was above an average of analysts' estimates and the
forecast for global ending wheat stocks was sharply above
estimates.
    Global ending stocks of corn and soybeans also were well
above trade and analysts' expectations.
     "I was on the trading floor and when the U.S. numbers came
out corn just exploded to 22 (cents per bushel) higher at one
point, then when the world numbers came out, everything
dropped," said Kevin O'Bryan, analyst for Olympus Futures.
    Chicago Board of Trade May wheat closed down 12 cents
per bushel at $6.96-3/4, May corn was up 4-3/4 cents at
$6.49 and May soybeans were down 2-3/4 at $13.92-3/4.
    "The corn number was pretty much in line with trade
estimates. We had the initial jump in the market but then it
settled down. There is still a lot of debate about how much corn
is out there and that will continue," said Harry Bormann, grain
team leader for MaxYield Co-op.
    USDA in its quarterly stocks report in late March shocked
the market by pegging the U.S. corn supply for the beginning of
March well above trade estimates.
    That report made forecasting ahead of Wednesday's data
extremely difficult and led to a huge 300-million-bushel range
of estimates for the expected ending stocks of corn for the
current 2012/13 marketing, which closes at the end of August.
    USDA's soybean and wheat quarterly stocks also were above
trade estimates.
    Last year's drought in the United States had trimmed U.S.
domestic supplies but now global stocks are increasing, making
up for the tightness in U.S. supplies.
    "World production is going to help plug our gap in tightness
in the old crop. That is the theme of this report," said Don
Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities.
    
 Prices at 1:33 p.m. CDT (1833 GMT)      
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  649.00     4.75   0.7%    0.4%
 CBOT soy                  1392.75    -2.75  -0.2%   16.2%
 CBOT meal                  392.90    -1.90  -0.5%   27.0%
 CBOT soyoil                 50.03     0.05   0.1%   -4.0%
 CBOT wheat                 696.75   -12.00  -1.7%    6.7%
 CBOT rice                 1567.50    -3.00  -0.2%    7.3%
 EU wheat                   245.50     0.50   0.2%   21.2%
 
 US crude                    94.52     0.32   0.3%   -4.4%
 Dow Jones                  14,800      127   0.9%   21.1%
 Gold                      1562.90   -22.06  -1.4%   -0.1%
 Euro/dollar                1.3062  -0.0019  -0.1%    0.9%
 Dollar Index              82.5100   0.2010   0.2%    2.9%
 Baltic Freight                859        3   0.4%  -50.6%
      

 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
