GRAINS-Wheat extends gains after Russian supplies dry up
October 2, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains after Russian supplies dry up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wheat extends two-day gains to nearly 1 pct
    * Russian exports now uncompetitive
    * Corn, soybeans extends gains, rebounding from multi-year
lows

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second session on Thursday as tight supplies from Russia
supported a rally in prices, which hit a four-year low last
week.
    Corn also edged higher for the second day and soybeans rose.
    Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5
percent to $4.81-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent in
the previous session. Wheat hit a four-year low of $4.66-1/4 a
bushel on Sept. 25
    "You would think that wheat has based out, while the reports
that Russia has withdrawn from the export market are also 
boosting sentiment," said Paul Deane, an agricultural economist
at ANZ Bank.
    Traders said Russian wheat seems to be absent from key
global export markets, despite the country's near-record crop,
after domestic prices rose in the fall-out from the Ukraine
crisis. 
    U.S. wheat prices shrugged off tender results from Egypt's
state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC), which said on Wednesday it had bought 120,000 tonnes of
French wheat, ignoring U.S. sellers. 
    Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.21-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.16 percent in the previous session.
It hit a five-year low of $3.18-1/4 before a late rally.
    Analysts said unfavourable harvest weather underpinned the
rise but expectations of silo-busting supplies were capping
gains.
    Substantial rain fell in the western Corn Belt on Tuesday
and more showers were likely this week and the following six to
10 days, delaying field work, the Commodity Weather Group said
in a note to clients.
    Spot soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $9.19-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session, having hit
a four-year low earlier in the day.
        
  Grains prices at  0305 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     481.25     2.25  +0.47%    +0.73%     514.50   41
  CBOT corn      321.50     0.25  +0.08%    +0.47%     362.28   29
  CBOT soy       919.25     2.50  +0.27%    +0.66%     981.70   25
  CBOT rice      $12.80    $0.15  +1.23%    +0.39%     $12.66   57
  WTI crude      $90.82    $0.09  +0.10%    -0.37%     $93.15   38
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.265   $0.002  +0.19%    +0.13%
  USD/AUD         0.879    0.006  +0.65%    +0.56%
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential

