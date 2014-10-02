GRAINS-Wheat extends gains after Russian supplies dry up

* Wheat extends two-day gains to nearly 1 pct * Russian exports now uncompetitive * Corn, soybeans extends gains, rebounding from multi-year lows By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a second session on Thursday as tight supplies from Russia supported a rally in prices, which hit a four-year low last week. Corn also edged higher for the second day and soybeans rose. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $4.81-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent in the previous session. Wheat hit a four-year low of $4.66-1/4 a bushel on Sept. 25 "You would think that wheat has based out, while the reports that Russia has withdrawn from the export market are also boosting sentiment," said Paul Deane, an agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. Traders said Russian wheat seems to be absent from key global export markets, despite the country's near-record crop, after domestic prices rose in the fall-out from the Ukraine crisis. U.S. wheat prices shrugged off tender results from Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), which said on Wednesday it had bought 120,000 tonnes of French wheat, ignoring U.S. sellers. Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.16 percent in the previous session. It hit a five-year low of $3.18-1/4 before a late rally. Analysts said unfavourable harvest weather underpinned the rise but expectations of silo-busting supplies were capping gains. Substantial rain fell in the western Corn Belt on Tuesday and more showers were likely this week and the following six to 10 days, delaying field work, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Spot soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $9.19-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session, having hit a four-year low earlier in the day. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.25 2.25 +0.47% +0.73% 514.50 41 CBOT corn 321.50 0.25 +0.08% +0.47% 362.28 29 CBOT soy 919.25 2.50 +0.27% +0.66% 981.70 25 CBOT rice $12.80 $0.15 +1.23% +0.39% $12.66 57 WTI crude $90.82 $0.09 +0.10% -0.37% $93.15 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.265 $0.002 +0.19% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.879 0.006 +0.65% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential