GRAINS-Soy hits 5-1/2 month high; corn, wheat retreat

* Soy up on old-crop export demand amid S.America drought * Corn sinks on profit-taking after three days of gains * Early corn seeding amid mild weather seen boosting supply * Wheat sinks on lower corn, firm dollar (Adds price table) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed for a second consecutive session on Wednesday and hit a 5-1/2 month high as a drought-reduced South American crop and port congestion was expected to bolster demand for thinning U.S. supplies this summer. Fund buying and chart-based buying above recent highs added support at times, along with supportive U.S. soybean crushing data released on Wednesday. Corn and wheat were mostly lower, bucking support from rising soybeans, amid a firmer U.S. dollar, which increases costs for those buying dollar-denominated grains with other currencies. Profit-taking in corn following three days of gains also pressured the grain. "The beans are leading the charge and there's more talk that China is interested in getting some summer (U.S.) shipments," said Jack Scoville, analyst with The Price Group. "The ports in South America look like they're going to be full right through next month so we might continue to see business come here (to the United States) and see this price support," he added. Soybeans remained underpinned by tightening supplies of the oilseed following a drought in key producing countries in South America. Better-than-expected demand from U.S. soy processors last month also added support as NOPA pegged the February crush at 136.350 million bushels, below 142.813 million in January but above an average of analysts' estimates for 134.5 million bushels. "The crush number for February was above estimates and I think USDA will have to raise their crush number by 10 million in the April (USDA supply/demand) report and will raise the export number 10 million," said Terry Reilly, analyst for Citigroup. The actively traded May soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 1-1/2 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $13.50-1/4 a bushel after earlier climbing to $13.60-3/4, a level last seen on Sept. 21. New-crop November was 1/2 cent lower at $13.11. The March futures contract expired on Wednesday at $13.56, up 7-1/4 cents. Investment funds bought a net 3,000 soybean contracts on the day while selling 6,000 corn and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. CORN TURNS DOWN U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday in a profit-taking setback amid a firm dollar and following a run-up in prices that began on Friday as rumors of Chinese import demand surfaced. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a 240,000-tonne sales to an unknown buyer on Tuesday, broadly believed to be China, but no further sales have been confirmed. Expectations for a big jump in corn seedings this year, some of it at the expense of soy, added pressure. There have been scattered reports of early corn seeding around the U.S. Corn Belt this week amid record-breaking mild temperatures. "When you get started planting corn this early, you do tend to plant more acres. The bean market needs to buy some acres back from corn," said Roy Huckabay, analyst with The Linn Group. However, expectations for further demand from China due to its strong domestic prices and low reserves limited declines in corn. A senior official at a state-run company said China's corn imports should more than double in the current 2011/12 crop year to 4 million tonnes, while AgResource said these could rise further to 6-8 million tonnes in 2012/13. CBOT May corn slipped 3-1/4 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $6.58-3/4 a bushel while new-crop December fell 3-1/2 cents, or 0.6 percent to $5.64. The March contract expired at $6.69-1.2 a bushel, down 4-1/2 cents. CBOT May wheat shed 5-1/4 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $6.43-3/4. March wheat expired at $6.51-3/4, up 1/4 cent. Prices at 3:25 p.m. CDT (2025 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 658.75 -3.25 -0.5% 1.9% CBOT soy 1350.25 1.50 0.1% 12.7% CBOT meal 367.20 1.10 0.3% 18.7% CBOT soyoil 54.80 -0.07 -0.1% 5.2% CBOT wheat 643.75 -5.25 -0.8% -1.4% CBOT rice 1391.50 -42.00 -2.9% -4.7% EU wheat 210.75 -0.75 -0.4% 4.1% US crude 105.67 -1.04 -1.0% 6.9% Dow Jones 13,194 16 0.1% 8.0% Gold 1643.04 -31.71 -1.9% 5.1% Euro/dollar 1.3025 -0.0051 -0.4% 0.6% Dollar Index 80.5630 0.3700 0.5% 0.5% Baltic Freight 855 11 1.3% -50.8% (Additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi, Gus Trompiz in Paris, Sam Nelson in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)