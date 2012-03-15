GRAINS-Soy extends rally on S. America; corn, wheat up

* Drought hits soy harvests in Brazil, Argentina * U.S. soy plants may be flat over last year * Aggressive China corn imports seen By Martin Roberts MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Global benchmark grains prices rose on Thursday led by soybeans, which extended the gains of recent weeks due to poor harvests in key South American producers crimping supplies to world markets. Corn also posted strong gains on the Chicago Board of Trade on signs world No. 2 economy China would raise imports and tighten world supplies, while wheat tracked corn as it has been for the past year. U.S. government estimates later this month could show farmers in the world's top soybean grower will not plant more land to the oilseed than last year, said Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, an agricultural analyst with Barclays Capital in London. "That would mean in the absence of large South American supplies to the market this year, a lot of buyers will need to switch their cargoes to the U.S., which would mean U.S. exports go up and ending stocks go down," she said. "The rally in the grains markets is very fundamentally based right now." CBOT soybeans for May delivery were up 0.91 percent at $13.62-1/2 a bushel by 1135 GMT and have now risen for three sessions in a row. May corn rose 0.76 percent to $6.63-3/4 a bushel in Chicago, and May wheat was up 0.58 percent at $6.47-1/2. A persistent drought in Brazil and Argentina has cut grain harvests in the South American countries, which between them grow almost half of the world's soybeans. Analysts and industry officials say strong domestic prices and low reserves are likely to force China to import more U.S. corn this year, which would squeeze tight world supplies. Several analysts said a sale of 240,000 tonnes of corn to an unknown destination logged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday may have gone to China. "If the world's second-largest producer and consumer is starting to import aggressively, then that clearly sends a very bullish signal to the market," Unnikrishnan said. Agricultural commodities shrugged off the impact of a stronger dollar - which makes U.S. exports more expensive for world buyers - and matched gains by crude oil. Shares on European markets rose to near eight-month highs as a brighter global economic outlook lured investors, underpinned the dollar and reduced the appeal of safe-haven government debt. Export-punishing strength by the 17-nation euro currency and mild gains by Chicago wheat gave little direction for benchmark European milling wheat futures on the Euronext exchange in Paris, where the May contract was unchanged at 210.75 euros ($274.52) a tonne. The Chicago soybean rally did, however, drive European rapeseed for May delivery to a contract high of 479.50 euros a tonne, before cooling to 478.00 euros, an increase of 0.16 percent on the day. Prices at 1137 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 0.25 +0.12 195.25 8.07 London wheat 171.00 0.50 +0.29 153.65 11.29 Paris maize 215.50 1.25 +0.58 197.25 9.25 Paris rape 459.00 1.00 +0.22 421.50 8.90 CBOT wheat 658.00 3.50 +0.53 671.25 -1.97 CBOT corn 660.75 4.00 +0.61 654.75 0.92 CBOT soybeans 1368.00 11.50 +0.85 1207.75 13.27 Crude oil 105.74 0.31 +0.29 98.83 6.99 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +2.78 1.30 0.78 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.