GRAINS-Corn up on near-term supply concerns, Chinese demand talk

* Corn climbs as inventories on track to hit 16-year low * Chinese demand talk adds weight to Tuesday rebound * Wheat and soy firmer SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday, supported by worries over near-term inventories and rumoured Chinese demand, which helped overshadow stronger-than-expected data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on planting. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn climbed 0.65 percent to $6.24 a bushel, after ending down 1/4 of a cent on Monday, when the contract touched an intraday low of $6.12-1/4 on a selloff of riskier assets over concerns about Europe's debt crisis following weekend elections in France and Greece. July wheat futures rose 0.53 percent to $6.15-3/4 a bushel, while July soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to $14.68-3/4 a bushel, after falling 0.9 percent on Monday. Corn supplies in the United States are on track to reach a 16-year low this year, but are expected to soar nearly 130 percent next year to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years. "There are some concerns about how low inventories of old-crop corn are, while there is some continued Chinese demand for corn at these prices," said Abah Ofon, softs analyst at Standard Chartered. He noted a Reuters poll released on Monday that predicted Chinese demand for corn would grow almost 60 percent to 7.9 million tonnes in the year to September 2013. "I think that is at the back of people's minds. Whenever corn drops to that $6 level, corn moves higher again as that is seen as a biting point," he said. STRONG PLANTING DATA SHRUGGED OFF Higher corn prices come despite Monday's USDA planting progress report that showed stronger than expected weekly growth in corn plantings. The USDA report showed 71 percent of the corn crop was planted as of May 6, up from 53 percent a week earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the report to show 67 percent of the corn had been planted. Farmers got off to a record-fast start to corn planting this year as soil temperatures got a boost from the warmest March ever. But planting has since fallen off due to rain, which analysts said has helped the early-seeded crops. In a further boost, drier weather is forecast for this week. Most growers around the U.S. Midwest aim to have the bulk of their corn planted by mid-May. Agronomists have estimated that yields will decline by one bushel per acre every day corn is seeded after that deadline. Analysts have said timely planting of corn in the northern states is critical to adding the acreage needed to produce a crop big enough to ease the strain on supplies. In Iowa, typically the top state in terms of corn and soybean production, corn planting was 64 percent finished compared with last year's 50 percent and the five-year average of 58 percent. SOYBEAN STOCKS The USDA said soybean planting was 24 percent complete compared to 12 percent a week earlier. Soybean planting progress slightly surpassed the for the five-year average of 11 percent complete. While soybean plantings surpassed analysts' expectations, a Reuters poll on Monday showed the market expects Thursday's USDA May supply and demand grains report to show a decline in soybean stocks at the end of the 2011/12 marketing season, which ends on August 31, adding further pressure to near-term soybean supplies. Soybean supply came under additional pressure as farmers in Argentina's top farming province said they will halt sales of grain and livestock for four days to protest against a planned tax rise, but exports should not be affected, an agricultural leader said on Monday. Spring wheat planting in the northern U.S. Plains was 84 percent complete, the second fastest on record. The spring wheat crop's development was also tracking well above average, with 47 percent emerged compared to the five-year average of 17 percent. U.S. winter wheat was rated 63 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, as the crop heads toward harvest. Grains prices at 0437 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 615.25 3.25 +0.53% -6.35% 613.17 39 CBOT corn 624.00 4.00 +0.65% -5.24% 609.39 71 CBOT soy 1468.75 3.00 +0.20% +19.65% 1163.28 51 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.08 +0.49% +4.40% $14.46 45 WTI crude $97.88 -$0.06 -0.06% -4.93% $98.78 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.009 +0.70% -0.12% USD/AUD 1.018 -0.018 -1.78% -1.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential