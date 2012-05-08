GRAINS-Soy tumbles on profit taking, corn firm on supply worry

* Soybeans drop on profit-taking, technical selling * Firm dollar, weak commodities and equities add pressure * Corn rises on tight old-crop stocks, strong cash market By Karl Plume CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures tumbled on T uesday on continued profit taking from the climb to near a four-year high last week and euro zone debt worries that hit other financial markets and boosted the dollar. Corn bucked the pressure and closed modestly higher. Soy declined on worries about a deepening euro zone crisis fuelled by uncertainty in Greece. Then technical selling kicked in and soybeans hit two-week lows, shrugging off confirmation of another large U.S. soybean sale to China and nagging concerns of a smaller soy crop in drought-hit South America. Corn climbed as much as 2 percent, notching a 7-1/2 month spot-contract high amid a red-hot cash market due to worries over tight near-term inventories before a late-session wave of profit-taking scaled back the advance. Wheat rose for a second straight day on short covering and spillover support from higher corn on expectations that wheat would play a more prominent role in livestock rations this summer if corn is too costly or unavailable. "We've seen basis levels continue to improve in corn as farmers remain very unwilling to part with any corn they have on hand. Basis levels from New Orleans to Seattle have jumped and that is keeping a firm bid underneath the futures market," said Sterling Smith, analyst with Country Hedging. "In soybeans we're seeing some definite de-risking going on. The beans had a spectacular run-up and what's going on here is some good old fashioned profit taking," he said. The dollar added 0.2 percent and the euro fell as Greek leftist party leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalize banks. The move reignited worries that a Greek bailout deal could unravel. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans shed 25-3/4 cents to $14.37-3/4 a bushel, a 1.8 percent drop that was the largest for a spot contract since Jan. 30. Actively traded July fell 27-1/2 cents, or 1.9 percent to $14.38-1/4 a bushel, with selling accelerating under recent lows around $14.60. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said. Soybeans fell despite a U.S. Agriculture Department confirmation of 225,000 tonnes in sales to China and worries about South America's drought-hit crop. Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely. CORN CLIMBS ON FIRM CASH Corn prices climbed despite Monday's U.S. Agriculture Department planting progress report that showed a near-record-fast seeding pace that was stronger than anticipated. Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal record-high levels in many areas of the United States as physical supplies were extremely thin as farmers held tight to what grain they have left from last season's harvest. "The cash corn market is strong. The ethanol guys are battling the export market for corn," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst with Global Commodity Analytics. "It resurrects the idea that USDA's carryout number from April needs to be revisited this week." USDA is expected to trim its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate, already at a 16-year low, in a monthly crop report on Thursday. But the government was also expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years, which capped gains in new-crop futures. Lightly traded CBOT May corn climbed as high as $6.85-3/4, the highest for a spot-month contract since late September, but closed just a penny higher at $6.66 a bushel. More actively traded July futures gained 3 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $6.23, while new-crop December added 3-1/4 cents, or 0.6 percent to $5.28 a bushel. CBOT July wheat futures added 3 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $6.15 a bushel. Funds were net buyers of an estimated 4,000 corn contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade sources said. Prices at 2:06 p.m. CDT (1906 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 623.00 3.00 0.5% -3.6% CBOT soy 1438.25 -27.50 -1.9% 20.0% CBOT meal 417.30 -9.20 -2.2% 34.9% CBOT soyoil 53.27 -0.31 -0.6% 2.3% CBOT wheat 615.00 3.00 0.5% -5.8% CBOT rice 1529.50 8.00 0.5% 4.7% EU wheat 216.75 0.00 0.0% 7.0% US crude 97.31 -0.63 -0.6% -1.5% Dow Jones 12,898 -111 -0.9% 5.6% Gold 1606.90 -31.20 -1.9% 2.8% Euro/dollar 1.3030 -0.0027 -0.2% 0.7% Dollar Index 79.7140 0.1110 0.1% -0.6% Baltic Freight 1165 8 0.7% -33.0%