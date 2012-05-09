GRAINS-U.S. soy drops for 3rd day on euro zone concerns

* Soy down amid broader selloff in financial markets * Political uncertainty in Greece drives sentiment * Corn dips after gaining in the previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, while corn and wheat ticked lower, amid a broad-based weakness in financial markets which was triggered by escalating fears about Greece's political crisis. Asian shares and commodities fell, while the euro stayed under pressure as Greece struggled to form a government, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.34 a bushel, after dropping almost 2 percent in the previous session on profit-taking and technical selling. July corn fell 0.4 percent to $6.20-3/4 a bushel, after climbing half a percent on Tuesday, while July wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to $6.13-3/4 a bushel. "There was obviously a heavy selloff last night, particularly in soybeans, and we are seeing a continued selloff in Asia on macroeconomic sentiment," said one commodity analyst, who declined to be named. "There is also a slightly strong U.S. dollar which is driving down commodity prices." Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The market fears the euro zone austerity election backlash and that is driving risk aversion and pushing investors away from commodities, said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip futures. Soybeans lost ground despite continued cuts in production forecasts in South America and strong Chinese demand. The U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed the sale of 225,000 tonnes of soybeans to China on Tuesday. Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely. Soybean exports could be further hit if a prolonged period of industrial action by members of the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT labour federation continues, which could slow shipments of soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina. Workers at leading grains export ports in Argentina will go on strike on Thursday and blockade soy-crushing plants unless their minimum wage is hiked to reflect brisk inflation, a union spokesman said on Tuesday. Corn prices fell on Wednesday, after gaining in the previous session on tight near-term supplies. Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal record-high levels in many areas of the United States as physical supplies were extremely thin as farmers held tight to what grain they have left from last season's harvest. Corn stocks are expected to be cut when the USDA announces its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate, already at a 16-year low, in a monthly crop report on Thursday. While near-term stocks are widely expected to fall, the government is expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years. Funds were net buyers of an estimated 4,000 corn contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. Prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.75 -1.25 -0.20% -6.58% 613.12 42 CBOT corn 620.75 -2.25 -0.36% -5.73% 609.28 69 CBOT soy 1434.00 -4.25 -0.30% +16.82% 1162.12 38 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.01 +0.03% +4.47% $14.46 50 WTI crude $96.58 -$0.43 -0.44% -6.20% $98.74 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.002 +0.19% -0.63% USD/AUD 1.007 -0.030 -2.90% -2.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential