GRAINS-Soy leaps most in 7 months on Argentina woes, China demand
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2013 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

GRAINS-Soy leaps most in 7 months on Argentina woes, China demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Soybeans up 3.0 pct on poor rains in Argentina
    * Market cites China buying after Lunar New Year break
    * Slow shipments from Brazil also supportive
    * Wheat and corn falter on improved U.S. crop weather
    * India sale of wheat weighs on wheat market

 (Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds fresh analyst
quotes)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans jumped 3 percent
on Tuesday, the biggest advance in seven months, on concerns
about crop prospects in Argentina following disappointing
rainfall and as China returns to the buy-side of the soybean
market after Lunar holiday.
    Soybeans also gained support from slow shipments from
Brazil, as well as technical buying on follow-through from an
upturn late last week after the market hit a one-month low on
commodity fund long-liquidation.
    "We saw a shift in momentum late last week so it's technical
and also the rains in Argentina, particularly in the south, were
disappointing," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for
Citigroup.
    Argentina is the world's third-largest exporter of soybeans
after the United States and Brazil and is the world's largest
exporter of soyoil and soymeal.
    Spot March soybeans fell to a one-month low on
Thursday then reversed course on Friday to close near the
session high.
    When trading resumed this week, the bellwether contract
initially broke above resistance at its 50-day moving average of
$14.38 per bushel and then penetrated key resistance at the 100-
and 200-day moving averages of $14.56 and $14.57, respectively.
    "China bought some old-crop beans and seeing them come back
in, I think, was supportive as well," Smith added.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold
120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the
current old-crop (2012-13) marketing year. 
    "Last week was the Lunar holiday and now we're seeing China
come back in for beans. I think that and the fact rains weren't
very good over the weekend in South America led it up," said
Jason Roose of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.
    "Also, even though there is a big harvest in Brazil they're
not able to move soybeans out. Vessels are backed up due to
their logistical and infrastructure problem," Roose said.
    Roose also said there was concern about the potential for a
Brazilian port strike that could cripple exports of soybeans
from Brazil, the world's second biggest exporter after the
United states.
    Brazilian dock workers, protesting a government port
modernization drive they fear will cost them jobs, stood fast
for a second day on Tuesday, refusing to let nonunion workers
unload a Chinese ship at Santos Port. 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected
Brazil to be the world's largest exporter of soy, exporting 38.4
million tonnes this (2012/13) marketing year, compared with the 
U.S. estimated export total of 36.61 million.
    Corn and wheat turned downward on improved crop weather
prospects in the United States, while wheat found extra pressure
from a big export sale by India.
    Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 45-3/4
cents per bushel at $14.70-1/4, March corn was down 3-1/2
cents at $6.95-1/4 and March wheat was down 10 at
$7.32-1/4.
    Chicago March soymeal jumped 3.88 percent to $425.30
a ton.
    Wheat and corn farmers are banking on more rain and snow in
late February so they can keep nursing depleted soil back to
healthier levels of moisture amid the worst drought in the U.S.
grain belt in more than 50 years.
    Agricultural meteorologists said the precipitation expected
in the next week to 10 days will provide significant relief for
crop prospects in the U.S. Plains and Midwest.
    John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring,
said: "This will really help add to soil moisture levels."
 
    Wheat also was pressured by a large sale of 750,000 tonnes
of wheat as Indian traders jumped in to take advantage of
attractive global prices. The sale is seen as a precursor of
overseas sales for the harvest that will begin in March.
 
 Prices at 2:19 p.m. CST (2019 GMT)      
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  695.25    -3.50  -0.5%    7.5%
 CBOT soy                  1470.25    45.75   3.2%   22.7%
 CBOT meal                  425.30    15.90   3.9%   37.5%
 CBOT soyoil                 52.53     0.91   1.8%    0.8%
 CBOT wheat                 732.25   -10.00  -1.4%   12.2%
 CBOT rice                 1592.00     8.50   0.5%    9.0%
 EU wheat                   244.75    -1.00  -0.4%   20.9%
 
 US crude                    96.53     0.67   0.7%   -2.3%
 Dow Jones                  14,034       53   0.4%   14.9%
 Gold                      1604.22    -5.33  -0.3%    2.6%
 Euro/dollar                1.3390   0.0039   0.3%    3.4%
 Dollar Index              80.4580  -0.1260  -0.2%    0.3%
 Baltic Freight                738       -9  -1.2%  -57.5%
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.