Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
October 9, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

GRAINS-U.S. corn futures firm on exports to China; wheat, soy drop

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Corn edges higher; gains capped by harvest progress
    * Grain trading volume light due to U.S. govt shutdown
    * More China buying expected after 420,000 T corn deal

 (Updates with closing prices, adds details)
    By Mark Weinraub
    CHICAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on
Wednesday in reaction to firm export demand and to traders
exiting bearish bets as the feed grain traded near three-year
lows, traders said.
    Wheat and soybean futures closed lower with soybeans under
pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest. A mild round of
profit-taking weighed on wheat prices, which held near 3-1/2
month highs after a recent rally.
    The partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government cut
volume in the grains market as the U.S. Agriculture Department
was not issuing its regular reports that traders use as a basis
for trading.
    Traders said the wheat market retained its bullish tone,
despite the setback, amid continued signs of good demand from
overseas buyers.
    Corn's strength stemmed from news that a private Chinese
trading firm bought a total of 420,000 tonnes of U.S. corn last
week for delivery next year in order to take advantage of cheap
U.S. prices. 
    The Chinese foray into the export market raised the prospect
of more purchases.
    "I do not think it is a one and done," said Sterling Smith,
futures specialist with Citi in Chicago. "I think we will see
them back in the market."
   Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery 
closed up 1-3/4 cents at $4.43-1/2 a bushel. The December corn
contract peaked at $4.47 early in the trading day but struggled
to hold support above its 10-day moving average of $4.45-3/8.
    Gains were kept in check by forecasts for dry weather that
will help harvest in key production areas of the United States.
    "This is going to be weighed against the very good weather
over the next three or four days which should result in very
good harvest progress," Smith said. "Those combines will be
rolling full speed. Guys get a window of good weather, they
really are going to be hammering those good fields."
    CBOT December soft red winter wheat was down 3 cents at
$6.90-1/2 a bushel. 
    Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought 500,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat in a tender, European traders
said. Most of the wheat will likely be sourced from France.
 
    CBOT November soybeans dropped 1 cents to $12.87-1/2 a
bushel. 
    "Prices are down as the harvest pace picks up," said Vanessa
Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Right
now it is warm and dry and that will allow the farmers to
accelerate their harvest."
    Expectations for a record large crop in Brazil also weighed
on the soybean market. Brazil's government crop supply agency
Conab forecast harvest for the 2013/14 crop year between 87.6
million and 89.7 million tonnes. 
 Prices at 2:20 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT)      
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  443.50     2.00   0.5%  -36.5%
 CBOT soy                  1287.75    -1.00  -0.1%   -9.2%
 CBOT meal                  425.20    -3.50  -0.8%    1.1%
 CBOT soyoil                 40.55     0.35   0.9%  -17.5%
 CBOT wheat                 690.50    -3.00  -0.4%  -11.2%
 CBOT rice                 1512.50    37.00   2.5%    1.8%
 EU wheat                   197.50     1.25   0.6%  -21.1%
 
 US crude                   101.32    -2.17  -2.1%   10.3%
 Dow Jones                  14,838       62   0.4%   13.2%
 Gold                      1307.31   -10.99  -0.8%  -21.9%
 Euro/dollar                1.3521   -0.005  -0.4%    2.5%
 Dollar Index              80.3630   0.3030   0.4%    0.7%
 Baltic Freight               2125      -21  -1.0%  204.0%
 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.

 (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
