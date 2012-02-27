GRAINS-Soybeans rise to 5-month high on export demand

(Updates U.S. market to close, adds quotes, fund totals) * Soy gains for sixth session in a row on China demand * Corn, wheat pare losses on soy strength * Firm dollar, lower crude cap gains in grain futures By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans rallied for a sixth straight session on Monday, rising to a fresh five-month high and bolstering corn and wheat futures, both of which rebounded from early losses to close higher. Soybean futures have gained in 10 of the last 11 sessions, with spot March soy climbing more 1 percent on Monday, breaking above its 200-day moving average for the first time since September amid rising export demand from China, the top global soy importer. "We're in a little bit of a bull market in soybeans," said Jack Scoville, analyst at The Price Group in Chicago. "Corn and wheat are coming along for the ride." China, which buys nearly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, last week booked the second-largest purchase ever from the United States, the leading soy exporter. Traders anticipated more deals with China as dry weather was expected to reduce production this year in the respective No. 2 and 3 soy exporters, Argentina and Brazil. CBOT March soybeans finished 14-3/4 cents higher at $12.93-3/4 per bushel, the highest price on a continuous chart since Sept. 22 and the biggest daily gain in two weeks. Farmers in the United States and South America have held tightly to their soybeans in the hopes of even higher prices, which has supported cash prices. Soybean spot basis bids -- the amount over or above benchmark CBOT futures grain buyers are willing to pay -- are at the highest point since December in Decatur, Illinois, home of Archer Daniels Midland Co. "It's still difficult to originate beans in South America and the U.S. The market keeps moving higher to see if they can spark the farmer to sell any," said Dan Basse, analyst at AgResource Co in Chicago. CBOT March corn ended 3-3/4 cents higher at $6.44-1/2 per bushel and March wheat 4-3/4 cents higher at $6.45-3/4, with each contract turning positive after trading as much as 1 percent lower. Commodity investment funds on Monday were said to have bought 9,000 corn contracts, 7,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts. Volume overall was thin, with some traders balancing books ahead of the end of the month and first notice day for deliveries against the March contracts, said Karl Setzer, grains analyst at the MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "We're seeing some fine-tuning at month end," Setzer said. U.S. spring wheat futures also pared losses and turned narrowly higher after falling to a fresh 14-month low on lingering pressure from a bigger crop this year and as snow and rain boosted seeding conditions in the northern U.S. Plains. March spring wheat futures traded at the smaller Minneapolis Grain Exchange fell as much as 1 percent but ended 4-1/2 cents higher at $7.90-3/4 per bushel. A firm U.S. dollar and slumping crude oil prices helped cap gains in grain futures. "We've seen some rains and we'll probably get some more here in the Plains to recharge the soils a little bit," Setzer said, adding that traders were also evening positions ahead of the end of February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week forecast wheat plantings would increase to 58 million acres, up more than 6 percent from last year when flooding curtailed spring wheat planting in the northern Plains. USDA forecast corn acreage at 94 million acres, which would be the most since World War Two. "Corn is rangebound. When you get down near $6.20 there is end-user buying and at $6.50 there is farmer selling," said Paul Haugens, vice president of Newedge USA. Prices at 2:34 p.m. CST (2034 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 644.50 3.75 0.6% -0.3% CBOT soy 1293.75 14.75 1.2% 7.9% CBOT meal 340.90 7.30 2.2% 10.2% CBOT soyoil 54.46 0.17 0.3% 4.5% CBOT wheat 645.75 4.75 0.7% -1.1% CBOT rice 1420.00 -0.50 0.0% -2.8% EU wheat 202.00 0.50 0.3% -0.2% US crude 107.48 -2.29 -2.1% 8.8% Dow Jones 13,006 23 0.2% 6.5% Gold 1766.40 -5.79 -0.3% 13.0% Euro/dollar 1.3399 -0.0063 -0.5% 3.5% Dollar Index 78.5540 0.2010 0.3% -2.0% Baltic Freight 730 12 1.7% -58.0% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)