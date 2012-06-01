FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn surges, rebounding from 1-1/2 year low
June 1, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

GRAINS-Corn surges, rebounding from 1-1/2 year low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Corn headed for biggest daily gain in a month
    * Soy firm in bargain buying
    * Wheat at 2-week low, hit by improved supply outlook

 (Updates prices, adds new quotes)	
    By Michael Hirtzer	
    CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures jumped 3
percent o n F riday, headed for its biggest daily gain in more
than a month and rebounding from the 1-1/2 year low notched
earlier in the session, as traders covered short positions and
the dollar fell from its highs.	
    Soybean futures also gained, bouncing from a three-month low
in first-of-the-month fund buying after each contract posted
their worst monthly losses since September.	
    There was talk on the Chicago Board of Trade floor that
China was inquiring about shipments of U.S. corn but the rumors
were largely dismissed, with cheaper corn on offer from shippers
in Brazil and Ukraine.	
    "There have been rumors of China buying which are not
confirmed by any exporter," said AgResource Co analyst Dan
Basse. "I talked to three major exporters and they had not heard
anything; I am dubious about it all."	
    Wheat and many other commodities remained under pressure,
with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodities
 shedding about 1.4 percent, amid the debt crisis in the
euro zone and lower-than-expected job growth in the United
States.	
    Corn benefited from bargain buying while largely dry
conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt capped losses in new-crop
contracts for both corn and soybeans.	
    "It's just rock-bottom prices," said Jerry Gidel, grains
analyst at Rice Dairy in Chicago. "It's short-covering. It sure
isn't the macros here."	
    CBOT July corn was up 20 cents at $5.750-1/4 per
bushel while July soybeans climbed 7-3/4 cents to
$13.47-1/2 as of 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT).	
    The greenback had surged to a 16-month peak amid a steady
drum beat of negative news in Europe, which made commodities
priced in the dollar less attractive to importers. But the U.S.
currency pared gains and turned lower.	
    World stocks dipped anew on Friday while safe-haven
government debt yields dropped to record lows on worries about
the Chinese economy and Spain's parlous finances. 	
    U.S. job growth braked sharply in May and the unemployment
rate rose for the first time since June, putting pressure on the
Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further to shore up a
sputtering recovery. 	
    CBOT July wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $6.38 per
bushel, a two-week low, weighed down by better-than-expected
yields in the United States and improved weather in Russia and
Australia, and driving European futures lower.	
    Rainfall over the past week in key growing regions of Russia
and Ukraine has raised hopes that damage to the impending
2012/13 crop from a severe drought will be limited. Weather
forecasters expect rainy weather in Ukraine's central and
southern regions late this week. 	
    Still, temperatures will be warmer than usual in Russia's
main grain producing regions during June, putting pressure on
the summer's crop, Russia's state forecaster said on Thursday.	
    Even as much-needed rain fell across the U.S. Midwest on
Thursday, farmers continued to worry that the recent high heat
and dry weather across the nation's grain belt could sour yield
prospects for corn. 	
    Forecasts for much of the central and eastern Corn Belt
promised only meager rains of less than an inch in the coming
days - which would do little to relieve the spreading dry
conditions.	
    For wheat, crop-friendly weather in top exporters the United
States, Russia and Australia have weighed on prices since the
market climbed more than 17 percent in the week to May 20, its
biggest weekly gain in 16 years.	
    	
 Prices at 10:43 a.m. CDT (1542 GMT)                      
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  575.25    20.00   3.6%  -11.0%
 CBOT soy                  1347.50     7.75   0.6%   12.4%
 CBOT meal                  399.70     5.10   1.3%   29.2%
 CBOT soyoil                 48.59    -0.61  -1.2%   -6.7%
 CBOT wheat                 638.00    -5.75  -0.9%   -2.3%
 CBOT rice                 1413.50    -9.00  -0.6%   -3.2%
 EU wheat                   210.75    -0.75  -0.4%    4.1%
 
 US crude                    83.16    -3.37  -3.9%  -15.9%
 Dow Jones                  12,181     -213  -1.7%   -0.3%
 Gold                      1611.40    48.70   3.1%    3.0%
 Euro/dollar                1.2387   0.0028   0.2%   -4.3%
 Dollar Index              82.9880  -0.0550  -0.1%    3.5%
 Baltic Freight                904      -19  -2.1%  -48.0%
 	
 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan. Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Marguerita Choy)

