GRAINS-Corn surges, rebounding from 1-1/2 year low

* Corn headed for biggest daily gain in a month * Soy firm in bargain buying * Wheat at 2-week low, hit by improved supply outlook (Updates prices, adds new quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures jumped 3 percent o n F riday, headed for its biggest daily gain in more than a month and rebounding from the 1-1/2 year low notched earlier in the session, as traders covered short positions and the dollar fell from its highs. Soybean futures also gained, bouncing from a three-month low in first-of-the-month fund buying after each contract posted their worst monthly losses since September. There was talk on the Chicago Board of Trade floor that China was inquiring about shipments of U.S. corn but the rumors were largely dismissed, with cheaper corn on offer from shippers in Brazil and Ukraine. "There have been rumors of China buying which are not confirmed by any exporter," said AgResource Co analyst Dan Basse. "I talked to three major exporters and they had not heard anything; I am dubious about it all." Wheat and many other commodities remained under pressure, with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodities shedding about 1.4 percent, amid the debt crisis in the euro zone and lower-than-expected job growth in the United States. Corn benefited from bargain buying while largely dry conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt capped losses in new-crop contracts for both corn and soybeans. "It's just rock-bottom prices," said Jerry Gidel, grains analyst at Rice Dairy in Chicago. "It's short-covering. It sure isn't the macros here." CBOT July corn was up 20 cents at $5.750-1/4 per bushel while July soybeans climbed 7-3/4 cents to $13.47-1/2 as of 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT). The greenback had surged to a 16-month peak amid a steady drum beat of negative news in Europe, which made commodities priced in the dollar less attractive to importers. But the U.S. currency pared gains and turned lower. World stocks dipped anew on Friday while safe-haven government debt yields dropped to record lows on worries about the Chinese economy and Spain's parlous finances. U.S. job growth braked sharply in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time since June, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further to shore up a sputtering recovery. CBOT July wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $6.38 per bushel, a two-week low, weighed down by better-than-expected yields in the United States and improved weather in Russia and Australia, and driving European futures lower. Rainfall over the past week in key growing regions of Russia and Ukraine has raised hopes that damage to the impending 2012/13 crop from a severe drought will be limited. Weather forecasters expect rainy weather in Ukraine's central and southern regions late this week. Still, temperatures will be warmer than usual in Russia's main grain producing regions during June, putting pressure on the summer's crop, Russia's state forecaster said on Thursday. Even as much-needed rain fell across the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, farmers continued to worry that the recent high heat and dry weather across the nation's grain belt could sour yield prospects for corn. Forecasts for much of the central and eastern Corn Belt promised only meager rains of less than an inch in the coming days - which would do little to relieve the spreading dry conditions. For wheat, crop-friendly weather in top exporters the United States, Russia and Australia have weighed on prices since the market climbed more than 17 percent in the week to May 20, its biggest weekly gain in 16 years. Prices at 10:43 a.m. CDT (1542 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 575.25 20.00 3.6% -11.0% CBOT soy 1347.50 7.75 0.6% 12.4% CBOT meal 399.70 5.10 1.3% 29.2% CBOT soyoil 48.59 -0.61 -1.2% -6.7% CBOT wheat 638.00 -5.75 -0.9% -2.3% CBOT rice 1413.50 -9.00 -0.6% -3.2% EU wheat 210.75 -0.75 -0.4% 4.1% US crude 83.16 -3.37 -3.9% -15.9% Dow Jones 12,181 -213 -1.7% -0.3% Gold 1611.40 48.70 3.1% 3.0% Euro/dollar 1.2387 0.0028 0.2% -4.3% Dollar Index 82.9880 -0.0550 -0.1% 3.5% Baltic Freight 904 -19 -2.1% -48.0% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan. Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)