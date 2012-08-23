FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-US corn and soy drop as focus shifts from drought impact
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

GRAINS-US corn and soy drop as focus shifts from drought impact

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Cautious trade, still near record highs
    * Drought-reduced crops factored into markets
    * Fresh bullish input needed to sustain rallies
    * Exports underpin soybeans

 (Adds close of U.S. trading session)
    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn shed over 2 percent of
value on Thursday and soybeans eased 1 percent as investors
banked profits on a lack of fresh bullish news, analysts and
traders said.
    "It can't keep going up forever. Eight dollar corn and $17 
beans are pretty pricey, it got a little overdone to the
upside," a Chicago Board of Trade grains trader said.
    The worst drought in over a half century in the U.S. crop
belt boosted new-crop December corn to a record high of
$8.49 nearly two weeks ago, but the feed grain is now 4 percent
below that peak as the harvest draws near.
    November soybeans reached a contract high of
$17.44-3/4 per bushel in early trading, then began to slide on
profit-taking.
    Spot soybeans are now 3 percent below the record for CBOT
soybean futures of $17.77-3/4 per bushel set on July 20. 
     "I think the market needs more bullish input now on a
steady basis to sustain gains. We would expect to chop around at
these high prices," said Shawn McCambridge, senior grain analyst
for Jefferies Bache.
    "Everybody got long and now we wait for fresh news that
might move it one way or another."
     Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 20
cents per bushel at $8.14-3/4, November soybeans were down
12-3/4 cents at $17.15 and September wheat was down 22 at
$8.74-1/2 a bushel.
    It was the biggest one day drop percentage-wise for corn in
a month and the most for soybeans and wheat in nearly two weeks.
    The declines were notched despite dire production reports
for corn and soybeans from the annual Pro Farmer tour of Midwest
crops. Analysts and traders said the low yield and production
data had already been dialed into the market during its race to
record highs. 
 
    Declining cash grain markets in the U.S. interior also lent
pressure to corn and soybean futures.
    Wheat eased for the second day in a row after advancing for
five consecutive sessions on concerns about drought-reduced
wheat stocks in Russia and Ukraine.
    Soybeans were underpinned by solid numbers in the U.S.
government's weekly export sales report on Thursday. Soybean
export sales last week totaled 718,700 tonnes, above the high
end of estimates for 650,000 tonnes.
    Traders have been expecting high soybean prices to weaken
export demand. While the drought has boosted corn and soybean
prices to record highs, the market is now focusing on demand
factors for fresh guidance.
    An industry survey of U.S. Midwest corn and soybean fields
this week confirmed fears that production potential has been
sharply reduced by the drought.
    Corn yields in Illinois were pegged at their lowest levels
in 17 years by the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour.
    "The crop tour results are factored in and the market is now
looking for the next factor," McCambridge said.    
    Hopes that scattered rains would improve the outlook for
soybeans have been dashed by the latest crop data.
    "The market has largely factored in the damage that has been
done to the corn crop, which obviously was harvested a bit
earlier than the soybean crop, so we are seeing downgrades to
that soybean crop pushing the oilseed higher," said Graydon
Chong, a senior grains and oilseeds analyst at Rabobank.
    The crop tour estimated soybean pod counts were about 21
percent below average in Illinois, the No. 2 growing state for
the crop, with the poorest counts in the central parts of the
state most affected by the drought. 
    "No matter where we went, the beans disappointed. The pods
aren't there, and the beans just aren't in the pods," said Peter
Meyer, a crop scout and director of agriculture analytics at
PIRA Energy.
 
 Prices at 2:27 p.m. CDT (1926 GMT)      
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 CBOT corn                  808.75   -21.50  -2.6%   25.1%
 CBOT soy                  1727.25   -20.75  -1.2%   44.1%
 CBOT meal                  527.80    -7.90  -1.5%   70.6%
 CBOT soyoil                 56.12    -0.05  -0.1%    7.7%
 CBOT wheat                 874.50   -22.00  -2.5%   34.0%
 CBOT rice                 1542.00   -16.50  -1.1%    5.6%
 EU wheat                   264.00    -2.75  -1.0%   30.4%
 
 US crude                    96.06    -1.20  -1.2%   -2.8%
 Dow Jones                  13,057     -116  -0.9%    6.9%
 Gold                      1669.66    16.27   1.0%    6.8%
 Euro/dollar                1.2563   0.0036   0.3%   -3.0%
 Dollar Index              81.3660  -0.1200  -0.2%    1.5%
 Baltic Freight                715        3   0.4%  -58.9%
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sarah
McFarlane in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
