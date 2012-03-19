Greek CDS payout auction sees bond price at 21.75 cents

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - An auction to set the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance on Monday fixed a preliminary price of 21.75 cents in the euro for Greek bonds, initial results showed.

A second stage of the auction will determine a final price that represents the amount of money bondholders expect to recoup from investments in Greek bonds, known as the recovery rate.

Holders of credit default swaps will then receive a cash payout equal to the difference between the recovery rate and the full face value of Greek debt. Final results of the auction are due at 1530 GMT.