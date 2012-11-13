FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Bunds fall, euro up on Greece aid report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell and the euro rose to a session high on Tuesday with traders citing a news report that Greece was going to get 44 billion euros in aid in one payment.

The report by news service Market News International cited the German press.

German newspaper Bild, citing government sources, said Germany wanted to bundle three Greek aid tranches into a single payment of more than 44 billion euros.

Bund futures hit a low for the day of 142.98 and were last down 5 ticks at 143.12.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.2728, up 0.1 percent on the day and was last at $1.2704. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares trimmed losses to trade 0.3 percent lower at 1,091.28 points and was last at 1.089.69.

