Greek stocks edge down, bond yields up after Syriza win

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek stocks rebounded from initial falls and yields on the country’s government bonds nudged higher on Monday after it became clear anti-austerity party Syriza would be able to form a coalition government after its victory in Sunday’s election.

The Athens ATG equity index fell more than 5 percent at one point, with banks hardest hit, before paring losses after the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party said there was “agreement in principle” to form a coalition with Syriza.

The stock index briefly turned positive but was last down just 1.3 percent.

While a fall of 5 percent would be quite large in major European stock markets, it is not exceptional in Athens, where six one-day drops of at least that much have been recorded since mid-October.

“The expectation that there will be a government formed today and (that) we will avoid a second round of elections should provide support,” said Constantine Morianos, CEO of Athens-based Asset Wise Capital Management

With more than 99 percent of the vote counted, Syriza had 149 seats in the 300-seat parliament, just two seats short of an overall majority. The Independent Greeks party also opposes Greece’s bailout deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Yields on Greek 10-year government bonds rose 19 basis points to 8.95 percent. However, they held nearly a percentage point below levels seen before the European Central Bank unveiled a 1 trillion euro scheme to buy euro zone bonds last Thursday.

Three-year bond yields rose a heftier 68 basis points to 10.89 percent, but these too were far below levels hit earlier this month.

Long-term yields are usually higher than those on short-term debt and the fact that the opposite is true in the Greek market is one indication of the concern that bond investors have about short-term debt restructuring or default.

“The market has got a lot (of risk) priced in,” said Michael Michaelides, an interest rate strategist at RBS.

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras has pledged to renegotiate Greece’s debt agreements with its international lenders. Germany has insisted Greece must respect the terms of its 240 billion euro bailout deal. (Editing by Giles Elgood)