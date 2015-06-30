FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain, Italy bond yields fall, stocks rise on report Greece mulling EU offer
June 30, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Spain, Italy bond yields fall, stocks rise on report Greece mulling EU offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian and Spanish bond yields fell from the day’s highs while stocks rose on Tuesday after a report that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was considering a last minute aid proposal by the head of the European Commission.

Greek daily Kathimerini said Tsipras told Brussels he was considering Jean-Claude Juncker’s latest offer after he called a referendum for Sunday on an earlier proposal.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell from the day’s highs to trade flat on the day at 2.37 percent while Spanish equivalents were 1 basis point higher at 2.35 percent, also retreating from the day’s peaks.

Benchmark stock indexes in Spain and Italy were in positive territory and euro zone bank stocks were up 0.8 percent at 0934 GMT, reversing earlier losses. Italian banks Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo were up 1 to 2 percent, while Spain’s Santander and Bankinter were up more than 1 percent. (Reporting by London markets team)

