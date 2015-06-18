FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital markets have had time to prepare for Greek default-PIMCO CEO
June 18, 2015

Capital markets have had time to prepare for Greek default-PIMCO CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Private capital has had ample time to prepare for a Greek default, though there will proabaly be some “readjustment” in markets if it happens, the head of PIMCO, the world’s biggest bond fund, said on Thursday.

“Is the risk being rightly priced in? We have had three years to prepare. This has been a long-running soap opera for the last three years,” said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hodge.

“Private capital has had ample opportunity to position itself for Greece defaulting. There will probably be some readjustment,” he told the annual conference of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions in London.

He said he hoped Greece would stay in the euro but added that the political consequences of a Greek exit would be greater than the economic ones for the whole of Europe.

“Today the market is fairly sanguine about the crisis.” (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

