Greece stock index rises after election polls

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s leading stock index, the ATG, rose on Monday, helped by polls showing conservatives regaining a lead ahead of elections, which would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

At 0734 GMT, the Athens general index was up 2.5 percent at 497.26 points, bouncing back after tumbling to a 1990 low on Friday.

Greece’s banking index was up 2.2 percent.

Five polls published in Greece’s weekend press showed the conservative New Democracy party with a lead of between 0.5 and 5.7 points over the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party, though analysts said the race was still too close to call.