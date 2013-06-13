FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Midwest hogs trading steady to up $2; supply down, demand up
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

US Midwest hogs trading steady to up $2; supply down, demand up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Cash hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded
steady to $2 per cwt higher on Thursday as supplies tightened
and packer demand rose, dealers said. 
    - Packers were paying up for hogs amid seasonally tight
supply. "Packers are looking to buy more hogs than are
available, so prices are trending higher," an Illinois dealer
said.
    - Packers were seen cutting slaughter numbers amid rising
prices, sinking cash margins, and tightening supply, an Indiana
dealer said.
    - From Monday to Wednesday, packers processed 1.197 million
hogs, down 20,000 from a week earlier, based on USDA estimates.
 
    - Dealers commented that supplies will tighten further, yet
prices are expected to top out by the end of this week.
    - Some of the drop off in supply is attributed to Porcine
Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV), which continues to spread.
    - News of additional PEDV breakouts continue, but actual
solid numbers are difficult to come by, a market source said.  
    - October and December futures seem to be ignoring the
possibility of a PEDV hole, he said. 
    - The deferred months have rallied nicely. "Technically,
futures are overbought on most contracts, but open interest has
increased nicely on the rally, which is often a positive sign,"
the source said.
    - For PEDV updates see: (here)
    - U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday estimated
average cash margins at negative $9.45 per head, compared with
Wednesday's negative $7.10, and negative $5.35 a week ago,
according to HedgersEdge.com..
    - USDA late on Wednesday quoted the pork carcass cutout
value up for the fifth consecutive day, at $101.26 per cwt,
$1.96 higher than the previous day. 
    - Iowa/southern Minnesota hogs traded steady to $1.50 higher
at about $76.50 per cwt delivered to packing plants.
    - Illinois hogs were $2 higher at about $78 per cwt
delivered to plants.
    - Indiana hogs were $2 higher at approximately $74 per cwt
delivered to plants and $73 per cwt at country points.
    - Northwest Ohio hogs were $2 higher at about $76 delivered
to plants and about $73 at country points.
    

 (Reporting by Alyce Hinton; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.