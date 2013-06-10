Hong Kong shares rebound from 7-week low, Tencent Holdings rises

* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares -0.6 pct

* China shut for 3-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday

* Air China hits 6-month low, hurt by UBS downgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares bounced off a seven-week low on Monday, supported by Tencent Holdings after U.S. jobs data on Friday eased some jitters about the Federal Reserve paring its massive stimulus in the near term.

But index gains came in anemic turnover, with any respite for cyclical counters seen short-lived. Positive comments from China Premier Li Keqiang, despite soft May data over the weekend, suggest Beijing will abstain from stimulating growth.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,615.09 points. Last week, its worst weekly loss in more than a year had pushed the benchmark to its lowest closing level since April 18. It is still down 8 percent from a May 20 peak.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.6 percent. Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Hong Kong will also be closed on Wednesday.

“People have adjusted expectations for China growth, but I don’t think they are adjusted to the new reality and how that will play out in the market,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities.

“In this new reality, you can’t just pile on investment to stimulate growth because of significant leverage and the Chinese economy may not respond to interest rate cuts,” Hong added, suggesting stock markets in Hong Kong and China could correct a further 20 percent from current levels within the next six months.

Air China dived 6.4 percent to a six-month low after UBS analysts downgraded its H-share listing by two notches from “buy” to “sell.” They said a decline in passenger yields was larger than expected due to a supply-demand imbalance, which has offset the benefits of declining jet fuel prices.

Hong Kong shares of Beijing-based Air China are now down 13 percent on the year, broadly in line with an 11.4 percent fall on the China Enterprises Index. It is trading at a 30 percent discount to both its 12-month forward earnings multiple and price-to-book value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Hong Kong airliner Cathay Pacific rose 2.8 percent while Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings gained 1.8 percent and were among leading boosts to the Hang Seng benchmark.

Chinese banks were broadly stronger buoyed by May lending data that was broadly in line with expectations, although total social financing, a broad measure of bank and non-bank lending in China, dipped significantly in May from April.