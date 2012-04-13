Hong Kong shares jump, banks lead in bright end to week

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended the week on a bright note with banking shares taking the lead as investors looked past last quarter’s growth slowdown in China and focused on improving bank lending and money supply on the mainland.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.8 percent to close at 20,701.04, helping it to a 0.5 percent gain on the week. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 2.6 percent on the day.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite finished up 0.4 percent at a three-week high.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Construction Bank rose 2.5 percent and was the top boost for the Hang Seng. Larger rival ICBC rose 3.2 percent while Agricultural Bank of China rose 6 percent on 2-1/2 times its average 30-day volume. Smaller banks outperformed larger peers with Citic Bank up 6.1 percent and the heaviest traded stock on the China Enterprises index. Bank lending in China surged above 1 trillion yuan in March with lending to small businesses a key driver.

* Growth proxies were also strong performers in Hong Kong, partly on short-covering. Cement maker Anhui Conch, which traders said was one of the most shorted stocks in Hong Kong over the past 10 days, rose 1.5 percent. Heavy machinery maker Zoomlion rose 4.4 percent following the overnight gains in Caterpillar Inc which closed up 4.6 percent in the United States. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)