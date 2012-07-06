FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares open weaker as top China banks down over 2 pct
July 6, 2012

Hong Kong shares open weaker as top China banks down over 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Friday, dragged down by financials after China’s second interest rate cut in two months raised worries about economic growth and further erosion of bank net interest margins.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.28 percent at 19,752.83. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down 0.38 percent.

Three of China’s ‘Big Four’ banks were set to fall more than 2 percent at the open, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp , both set to start the day about 2.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)

