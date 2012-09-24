FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall as offshore investors take profit on China plays
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares fall as offshore investors take profit on China plays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares faltered on Monday, as investors locked in some profits ahead of the quarter-end and on concerns over how long China’s economic slowdown will persist.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to close at 20,694.7 points. The China Enterprises index fell 0.4 percent despite a bounce on mainland stock indices.

China‘a CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed the day up 0.8 percent with infrastructure and insurance stocks leading the broader market. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese infrastructure stocks, particularly cement and heavy machinery makers, were among the biggest gainers on the day on hopes of more steps from authorities to boost growth. Zoomlion Heavy Industry and Technology Ltd rose 2.2 percent while Anhui Conch rose 4.8 percent and was the top performer among the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks.

* Large-cap financial shares in Hong Kong such as Chinese banks saw profit-taking as investors took money off the table after the sector had enjoyed a strong run as major central banks stepped up efforts to ease policy. Shares of HSBC fell 0.9 percent and were the top drag on the Hang Seng. HSBC is still up 9.5 percent so far this month. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.