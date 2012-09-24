Hong Kong shares fall as offshore investors take profit on China plays

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares faltered on Monday, as investors locked in some profits ahead of the quarter-end and on concerns over how long China’s economic slowdown will persist.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to close at 20,694.7 points. The China Enterprises index fell 0.4 percent despite a bounce on mainland stock indices.

China‘a CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed the day up 0.8 percent with infrastructure and insurance stocks leading the broader market. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese infrastructure stocks, particularly cement and heavy machinery makers, were among the biggest gainers on the day on hopes of more steps from authorities to boost growth. Zoomlion Heavy Industry and Technology Ltd rose 2.2 percent while Anhui Conch rose 4.8 percent and was the top performer among the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks.

* Large-cap financial shares in Hong Kong such as Chinese banks saw profit-taking as investors took money off the table after the sector had enjoyed a strong run as major central banks stepped up efforts to ease policy. Shares of HSBC fell 0.9 percent and were the top drag on the Hang Seng. HSBC is still up 9.5 percent so far this month. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)